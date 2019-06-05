Rice Protein Market to Demonstrate Exponential Growth due to Rising Health Awareness Regarding Nutrition-Related Deficiencies Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Rice Protein Market size was estimated over 11 kilo tons in 2015. Rice protein is an important type of a plant protein and is derived from brown and white rice varieties. The unique amino acid profile of these additives is driving their application in end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Rice protein finds its application in the manufacturing of functional foods, dietary supplements, energy bars, and sports & energy drinks, owing to which the demand is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The absence of artificial sweeteners and chemical additives has led to manufacturers preferring rice protein over soy and whey.

Product Insights

On the basis of protein content and processes, rice protein products are segmented into isolates and concentrates. In 2015, isolates dominated and accounted the majority of the market, in terms of value and volume in product segment. Isolates separate proteins from the foods, resulting in the low amount of fat, fiber, and carbohydrate intake in the final product.

The demand for concentrates is expected to grow rapidly as they are cheaper and possess the ability to replace similar products. Concentrates are proven nutritious and healthier than whey due to which consumers have adopted concentrates over whey. The growing demand for sports nutrition products is expected to further augment demand for concentrates over the forecast period.

Application Insights

Major applications of rice protein include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages, and animal feed. In 2015, food & beverages application segment dominated the market by accounting over 50% of the global volume. Growing demand for products such as supplements, dairy alternatives, and sports drinks is anticipated to act as a major driver.

Growing awareness regarding benefits of plant-based medicines is likely to act as a major driver for growing demand in pharmaceuticals. The rising health awareness regarding nutrition-related deficiencies is expected to boost the demand for rice protein in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for over 47% of global market owing to high demand from food & beverage industry. The presence of a large number of manufacturers coupled with the high adoption rate of new products is expected to boost market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to growing disposable incomes in emerging economies of China and India. Increasing awareness regarding healthy lifestyles coupled with growing demand for protein-based nutritional foods is likely to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

The key players in the market are Nutrition Resource Inc., Axiom Foods Inc., AIDP Inc., and RiceBran Technologies. The product nature of rice protein is responsible for the industry is highly concentrated and highly competitive.

The key players have adopted inorganic development strategies such as partnerships and agreements with distributors and suppliers to increase market share. Plandai Biotechnology has entered into an agreement with AIDP Inc. to sell their products in developed markets of U.S. and Europe.

Market Segment:

Rice Protein Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

Rice protein isolates



Rice protein concentrates



Others

Rice Protein Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

Food and beverages



Pharmaceutical



Cosmetics



Animal feed

Organic Rice Protein Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

Sports & Energy Nutrition



Bakery & Confectionery



Meat Analogues & Extenders



Dairy Alternatives



Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany



Asia Pacific



China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

