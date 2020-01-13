Rice Seeds - World Market Outlook to 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rice Seeds - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Rice Seeds Market accounted for $5.07 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $10.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.



Increase in seed replacement rate and improved varieties of hybrid seeds for rice are likely to boost the growth of the rice seeds market. However, government regulation on genetic modifications is likely to hamper the profit boundaries.



As a cereal grain, rice is the most widely consumed staple food in major parts of the world. Major cultivated species of rice are the grass species Oryza sativa (Asian rice) and Oryza glaberrima (African rice). In terms of production, rice is the third highly produced crop after sugarcane and maize.



Currently 30-40% of the total seed demand in the region is being met by the organized seed production, while the rest is met by farm-saved seed. South America and Africa are the other two regions involved in the rice seed trade. Farmers in these regions need to be motivated to use quality seeds obtained from the organized seed production, instead of farm-saved seeds.



Based on grain size, the long grains segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to changing consumer demand and limited application of short grain rice in the food industry. The production of long rice has been growing across the globe, particularly in the US and Asian countries.



By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the high adoption of commercial open-pollinated varieties and hybrid rice seeds over farm-saved seeds to increase rice yield in countries such as China, India, and Thailand.



Some of the key players in the Rice Seeds market include Advanced Chemical Industries, Advanta Seeds, Bayer CropScience SE, China National Seed group, Dow-DuPont Inc., Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd, Kaveri Seeds, Longping High-Tech, Mahyco Seeds, Monsanto, Nuziveedu Seeds, RiceTec Inc., SL Agritech, and Syngenta AG.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Rice Seeds Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hybrid

5.3 Open-Pollinated Varieties



6 Global Rice Seeds Market, By Grain Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Long Grains

6.3 Medium-Sized Grains

6.4 Short Grains



7 Global Rice Seeds Market, By Hybridization Technique

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Three-Line System

7.3 Two-Line System



8 Global Rice Seeds Market, By Treatment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Treated

8.3 Untreated



9 Global Rice Seeds Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Advanced Chemical Industries

11.2 Advanta Seeds

11.3 Bayer CropScience SE

11.4 China National Seed group

11.5 Dow-DuPont Inc.

11.6 Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd.

11.7 Kaveri Seeds

11.8 Longping High-Tech

11.9 Mahyco Seeds

11.10 Monsanto

11.11 Nuziveedu Seeds

11.12 RiceTec Inc.

11.13 SL Agritech

11.14 Syngenta AG



