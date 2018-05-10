Rice University Expands Partnership with 2U, Inc. to Deliver Business-Focused Online Short Courses

"Rice University is meeting the needs of ambitious professionals by offering dynamic business- and management-focused online short courses," said Vice President for Global and Digital Strategy Caroline Levander. "We are delighted to expand our partnership with 2U, a global leader in the ed-tech space, and look forward to partnering with them to offer working adults the opportunity to learn from Rice's world-class faculty."

"Last year, 2U partnered with Rice University to power MBA@Rice, and we're thrilled to expand our relationship by launching a new suite of online short courses. The University's forward-thinking leadership will ensure that the best of Rice's faculty and education are more accessible to working professionals and the next generation of aspiring leaders throughout their careers," said 2UGrad President Andrew Hermalyn.

The short courses will be developed by Rice faculty in conjunction with course design experts at 2U. Students in the course will receive personalized, high-touch support; a certificate will be awarded upon completion of the course.

For more information on the 2U partnership with Rice University's Jones Graduate School of Business for MBA@Rice, visit: https://twou.co/RiceMBA.

About Rice University

Located on a 300-acre forested campus in Houston, Rice University is consistently ranked among the nation's top 20 universities by U.S. News & World Report. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy. With 3,970 undergraduates and 2,934 graduate students, Rice's undergraduate student-to-faculty ratio is just under 6-to-1. Its residential college system builds close-knit communities and lifelong friendships, just one reason why Rice is ranked No. 1 for quality of life and for lots of race/class interaction and No. 2 for happiest students by the Princeton Review. Rice is also rated as a best value among private universities by Kiplinger's Personal Finance. To read "What they're saying about Rice," go to http://tinyurl.com/RiceUniversityoverview.

About 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)

2U partners with great colleges and universities to build what we believe is the world's best digital education. Our platform provides a comprehensive fusion of technology, services, and data architecture to transform high-quality and rigorous campus-based universities into the best digital versions of themselves. 2U's No Back Row® approach allows qualified students and working professionals around the world to experience a first-rate university education and successful outcomes. To learn more, visit 2U.com.

Media contacts:

B.J. Almond, Rice University

balmond@rice.edu

713-348-6770

Shirley Chow, 2U

schow@2U.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rice-university-expands-partnership-with-2u-inc-to-deliver-business-focused-online-short-courses-300646243.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

Related Links

http://2u.com

