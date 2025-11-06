Rice University Gateway Project to connect campus with Rice Village, modernize Rice Stadium

Transformative initiative to unify campus, reimagine athletics and strengthen ties with Houston community

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rice University today unveiled the Gateway Project, a transformative initiative on university-owned land in Rice Village that will create a seamless, pedestrian-friendly corridor linking the campus to the heart of the Village, while reimagining the west side of campus anchored by the renovation of Rice Stadium.

Rice’s Gateway Project will connect campus to Rice Village with a pedestrian-friendly corridor and transform the west side of campus, led by the Rice Stadium renovation.

Rooted in Rice's 30-year Campus Land Use Plan, the $120 million project marks a bold step forward in aligning the university's infrastructure, student life, athletics and community engagement strategies, positioning the institution to meet the demands of both its and Houston's future.

"This is a generational investment in the growth and vitality of Rice University," said Robert T. Ladd, chairman of the Rice Board of Trustees. "By physically linking our university to one of Houston's most dynamic neighborhoods and modernizing a cornerstone of our athletics district, we are honoring Rice's legacy while paving the way for future growth, connectivity and impact."

New gateway to campus

At the heart of the Gateway Project is the creation of a new pedestrian-oriented street that will extend Amherst Avenue two blocks east from Morningside Drive, through Chaucer Drive, to a new campus entrance near Entrance 13A on Greenbriar Drive. This new corridor will serve as a vital connection between Rice Village and the university campus, activating underused outdoor spaces and providing a timeless, walkable pathway lined with trees, lighting and greenspace.

The new street will feature major infrastructure upgrades, including new drainage, sewer and water lines, and will be designed to attract a mix of uses, including retail, multifamily housing, restaurants and a grocery store. A public greenspace is planned to host community events and performances.

"Rice Village has long been a beloved destination and part of the Rice community," Rice President Reginald DesRoches said. "By connecting our campus directly to the Village, we are strengthening our ties to Houston while enriching the student experience, advancing our growth and reinforcing Rice's commitment to innovation and community."

Reimagining Rice Stadium

The Gateway Project includes a comprehensive renovation of Rice Stadium — the historic 75-year-old venue that has hosted everything from Super Bowl VIII in 1974 to President John F. Kennedy's iconic "We choose to go to the moon" speech in 1962.

The venue will be transformed into a "stadium in a park" — a modern, community-focused complex that enhances the fan experience, prioritizes sustainability and offers greater flexibility for hosting a wide range of sports and events. The renovation will be led by Populous, a global design firm, in conjunction with Nations Group.

"This signals a new era for Rice Athletics," said Tommy McClelland, vice president and director of athletics. "The enhanced Rice Stadium will offer a best-in-class experience for our student-athletes, fans and alumni while positioning Rice to compete at the highest levels athletically and academically. It will be a place of pride for the university and for Houston."

The west side of the stadium will see a dramatic overhaul with the demolition of the existing press box, upper bowl and upper concourse to make way for a new three-level west concourse building. The first level will introduce premium club seating that extends into the lower bowl, featuring chairback seats, loge boxes and living room-style box seating designed for comfort and connection. The club level can be converted into flexible conference and banquet space, accommodating more than 600 guests for seated events such as conferences and banquets, and over 1,000 attendees on game days.

The second level will house 14 private suites, while the third will include new spaces for media, broadcast, game operations and coach's booths along with dedicated suites for the university and athletics department.

A dramatic shade canopy will extend from the top of the concourse over a portion of the lower bowl, offering comfort and energy efficiency. A suite-level outdoor patio will offer space for private events, recruiting, alumni gatherings and more.

Other key stadium improvements include:

On the east side, about two-thirds of the upper deck will be removed to improve sightlines and create a more intimate atmosphere.





A 360-degree concourse will allow fans to move freely around the stadium.





Two 4,000-square-foot restroom and concession buildings will be added at the stadium's southwest and northwest corners.





A new kitchen and commissary will allow staff to prepare high-quality food on site, enhancing the fan experience.





The southwest entry plaza will reinforce the "stadium in a park" concept and connect to a landscaped walkway leading to Rice Village.

Stadium capacity will be reduced from approximately 47,000 to just over 30,000 — a right-sized design that aligns with the current trends in college athletics to lower overall capacity while increasing premium opportunities. These improvements will foster a vibrant, packed atmosphere inside the stadium while also increasing the flexibility to host non-football events, said McClelland.

A new covered practice pavilion will be built just beyond the stadium's northwest corner, adjacent to both the Patterson Sports Performance Center and the existing outdoor practice field — providing Rice student-athletes with access to two state-of-the-art training surfaces.

Transforming the west side of campus

Redevelopment will begin with the demolition of the Greenbriar Annex building, clearing the way for the new corridor and mixed-use improvements. The inflatable practice facility in the west stadium parking lot will also be removed, making room for a redesigned space featuring expanded greenspace, an enhanced pedestrian pathway that creates the direct connection to Rice Village and improved access for fans and the surrounding community.

Designed to support Rice's commitment to sustainable growth, the greenway will feature permeable surfaces and native plantings that manage storm water naturally while encouraging outdoor recreation and pedestrian access to and from campus.

"The Gateway Project brings together long-range planning, academic mission and sustainability in a way that aligns with Rice's future," said Kelly Fox, executive vice president for operations, finance and support. "It is a deliberate effort to remove the boundary between the university and Rice Village in ways that are walkable, livable and welcoming."

Rice Real Estate Co., the largest landowner in Rice Village with a footprint spanning more than three blocks, owns roughly 260,000 square feet of building area — 97% of which is leased to a diverse mix of national brands, independent boutiques and beloved local restaurants. Home to more than 60 merchants, the Village has long been one of Houston's premier shopping and dining destinations. Through its redevelopment efforts and community programming — including running clubs, farmers markets and other events — the university continues to enhance the Village's vitality and appeal, bringing new energy and opportunity to the area.

"This project gives us a unique opportunity to open the western edge of campus and create a more welcoming gateway between Rice and the city," said Ken Jett, president of Rice Real Estate Co. and vice president for facilities and capital planning. "We've worked closely with our neighborhood partners to thoughtfully plan the timing and traffic flow, ensuring the impact is minimal and largely confined to Rice-owned property."

The Gateway Project's design and development are guided by the university's 30-year Campus Land Use Plan. Construction on the stadium and gateway components is expected to continue through 2028. As planning evolves in real time, certain elements of the project may be subject to change.

Located on a 300-acre forested campus in Houston, Texas, Rice University is consistently ranked among the nation's top 20 universities by U.S. News & World Report. Rice has highly respected schools of architecture, business, continuing studies, engineering and computing, humanities, music, natural sciences and social sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Kinder Institute for Urban Research. Internationally, the university maintains the Rice Global Paris Center, a hub for innovative collaboration, research and inspired teaching located in the heart of Paris, and Rice Global India in Bengaluru, India. With 4,776 undergraduates and 4,104 graduate students, Rice's undergraduate student-to-faculty ratio is just under 6-to-1. Its residential college system builds close-knit communities and lifelong friendships, just one reason why Rice is ranked No. 1 for lots of race/class interaction and No. 7 for best-run colleges by the Princeton Review.

