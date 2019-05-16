RiceBran Technologies Appoints Todd Mitchell Chief Financial Officer

The Woodlands, Texas, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) (the "Company" or "RBT"), a global leader in the production and marketing of value added products derived from rice bran, today announced the appointment of Todd Mitchell to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Secretary effective July 1, 2019.

Mr. Mitchell most recently served as CFO of Park City Group, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed company that provides cloud-based supply chain management and compliance software for the consumer goods industry. He will succeed Dennis Dykes, who informed the Company he will be stepping down from those positions on June 30, 2019, to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Dykes and the Company have agreed that he will provide transition and other consulting services after his resignation becomes effective to assist the Company and Mr. Mitchell. Mr. Mitchell will serve as Executive Vice President of the Company beginning on May 28, 2019 and Chief Financial Officer and Secretary effective as of July 1, 2019.

Brent Rystrom, CEO of RiceBran Technologies, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Todd to the executive team at RiceBran Technologies as we continue to expand our business opportunities. Todd brings a strong financial management background to RBT, including a unique understanding of supply chain management and food safety compliance. We are confident that his extensive background in capital markets, finance and public equities will also help us to maximize shareholder value and we look forward to his future contributions to the Company. We would also like to thank Dennis Dykes for his tireless efforts in serving on our executive team. His dedication and financial leadership skills were instrumental in helping us transform the balance sheet over the past several years to position the Company for success. We look forward to his help during this transition period and we wish him well in his future endeavors."

Todd Mitchell stated, "I am excited to take on the role of CFO at RiceBran Technologies and become a part of this compelling growth opportunity. RBT's food technology and product platform offers ingredients that are highly nutritious and enable food companies to cost-effectively meet the growing consumer demand for clean product labeling. With its recent rice mill acquisition and the broadening of its ingredient portfolio with the addition of MGI Grain, I believe RBT is poised to achieve significant growth in the coming years and I look forward to working with the team to deliver exceptional value for our investors."

Prior to joining RiceBran Technologies, Mr. Mitchell served as CFO of Park City Group beginning in September of 2015. During his previous two decade career as a Research Analyst on Wall Street, he built a strong track record of finding and championing successful small cap growth companies. Over the course of his career Todd has received many accolades for his research activities, including the #1 ranked analyst in his sector for Stock Picking and #1 ranked analyst in his sector for Earnings Accuracy for 2014/2015 by Thomson Reuters Starmine Analyst Awards. Todd also served as the Director of Research for Brean Capital LLC, where he oversaw the expansion of the department and helped the firm to grow its cash equities business by nearly 50% during his three year tenure. Todd earned an MBA and a master's degree in economics from George Washington University, and a BA from Vassar College.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company servicing the food, animal nutrition and specialty ingredient products markets. We utilize our proprietary and patented intellectual property to convert rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, into a number of highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products. The global target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about RiceBran Technologies' expectations regarding the future contributions of Mr. Mitchell, the broadening of its ingredient portfolio and its ability to achieve significant growth in the coming years. RiceBran Technologies does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in RiceBran Technologies' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent periodic reports.

