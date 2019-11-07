RiceBran Technologies Reports Q3 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiceBran Technologies (Nasdaq: RIBT), a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran and a producer of rice, rice co-products, and barley and oat products, announced today the Company's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"We are excited to complete various projects and we look forward to improving sales and margins in the fourth quarter and beyond," said Brent Rystrom, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We lost a month of production at Golden Ridge in the third quarter while completing our debottlenecking project, but we are now seeing sharply improved production volumes and a significant improvement in unit-level economics. Golden Ridge is important to RBT's long-term future as it will lower our costs for stabilized rice bran and is located in Arkansas, the largest rice producing state in the U.S. where it provides us with strong access to customers in the Midwest and Eastern U.S. Our core rice bran business showed modest growth in the third quarter but did not include the on-boarding of half a dozen new customers that will favorably impact our results starting with the fourth quarter. Additionally, we are about to ship to our first major new customer addition at MGI Grain in the fourth quarter as well, an important step in leveraging that business."

Third Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights:

We completed the vast majority of our debottlenecking project at Golden Ridge Rice Mills, which has increased our production capacity for rice products and stabilized rice bran (SRB). This project took longer than we expected, negatively impacting third quarter results. Golden Ridge is now generating the strongest performance we have seen since its acquisition and we expect a sharp improvement in the mill's contribution to overall revenue and EBITDA.

The integration of new products from Golden Ridge and MGI Grain into our sales team is now substantially complete, and we are realizing new sales and customer additions from the expanded product offering, providing a broader base of revenue with greater leverage of SG&A expenses that we expect will lead to positive EBITDA. SRB revenues grew modestly in the third quarter, but recent sales wins will impact on our results beginning in the fourth quarter.

In the third quarter of 2019, we executed on a plan to reduce our cash burn and strengthen our balance sheet after the substantial completion of a significant capital investment cycle to upgrade our rice bran and milling facilities. As part of that plan, in October we secured a $7.0 million credit facility which should provide us with the working capital necessary to leverage these investments and the capacity expansion at Golden Ridge until we transition to positive EBITDA.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $5.3 million was up 53% from $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2018, driven by growth in our core rice bran products and the acquisitions of Golden Ridge Rice Mills and MGI Grain. Revenue was down from $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 due to a lower contribution from Golden Ridge stemming from reduced productivity and increased downtime due to our debottlenecking project.

was up 53% from in the third quarter of 2018, driven by growth in our core rice bran products and the acquisitions of Golden Ridge Rice Mills and MGI Grain. Revenue was down from in the second quarter of 2019 due to a lower contribution from Golden Ridge stemming from reduced productivity and increased downtime due to our debottlenecking project. Gross losses were $359,000 compared to gross profits of $754,000 a year ago, and gross losses of $244,000 in the second quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin for the core rice bran business was stable versus comparable periods, but overall gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher gross losses at Golden Ridge due to the completion of a large unfavorable contract and increased downtime due to the debottlenecking project.

compared to gross profits of a year ago, and gross losses of in the second quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin for the core rice bran business was stable versus comparable periods, but overall gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher gross losses at Golden Ridge due to the completion of a large unfavorable contract and increased downtime due to the debottlenecking project. Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) losses were $3.4 million in the third quarter, versus losses of $1.3 million a year ago, and losses of $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) losses increased in the third quarter due to negative gross profits and an increase in total SG&A in the third quarter to $3.8 million from $3.4 million in the second quarter.

"Third quarter results were constrained by our debottlenecking of Golden Ridge as well as the continued effects of an unfavorably priced contract entered into by previous management at the mill. With both of these issues now behind us, we expect the higher levels of productivity at Golden Ridge, as well as the materialization of large new deals for our core rice bran operations and MGI Grain, will lead to sequential increase in revenue in the fourth quarter. Additionally, our new credit facility gives us substantial financial flexibility to fuel future growth while we manage costs to achieve a progressive improvement in our operating results in the coming quarters," said Todd Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Information

RiceBran Technologies will host a conference call today, Thursday, November 7th, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The conference call information is as follows:

Direct Dial-in number for US/ Canada : (785) 424-1743

: (785) 424-1743 Toll Free Dial-in number for US/ Canada : (877) 830-2596

: (877) 830-2596 Dial-In number for international callers: (785) 424-1743

Participants will ask for the RiceBran Technologies Q3 2019 Financial Results Call

This call is being webcast by ViaVid and can be accessed at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136914.

The call will also be available for replay by accessing http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136914.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company servicing the food, animal nutrition and specialty products markets. We utilize our proprietary processes to convert rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food source, into a number of highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products. The global target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. More information can be found in our filings with the SEC and by visiting our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about RiceBran Technologies' expectations regarding its planned expansion of its rice milling operations, the sufficiency of its cash position to pursue its plans, its execution of strategic and financial plans, the price of rice bran and its growth opportunities, customer expansion, revenue, profit margin and adjusted EBITDA. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. RiceBran Technologies does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in RiceBran Technologies' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent periodic reports.

RiceBran Technologies Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







2019

2018

2019

2018





















Revenues

$ 5,300

$ 3,463

$ 17,883

$ 10,213 Cost of goods sold

5,659

2,709

18,143

7,842 Gross profit (loss)

(359)

754

(260)

2,371 Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,835

2,419

10,598

8,102 Operating loss

(4,194)

(1,665)

(10,858)

(5,731) Other income (expense):

















Interest income

19

-

42

-

Interest expense

(9)

(2)

(40)

(5)

Other income

859

52

865

61

Other expense

(1)

(12)

(5)

(25)



Total other income (expense), net

868

38

862

31 Loss before income taxes

(3,326)

(1,627)

(9,996)

(5,700) Income tax benefit

-

-

-

- Loss from continuing operations

(3,326)

(1,627)

(9,996)

(5,700) Loss from discontinued operations

-

-

(216)

- Net loss

$ (3,326)

$ (1,627)

$ (10,212)

$ (5,700)





















Basic loss per common share:

















Continuing operations

$ (0.10)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.28)

Discontinued operations

-

-

(0.01)

-



Basic loss per common share

$ (0.10)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.28)





















Diluted loss per common share:

















Continuing operations

$ (0.10)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.28)

Discontinued operations

-

-

(0.01)

-



Diluted loss per common share

$ (0.10)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.28)





















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

















Basic

33,057,010

24,092,172

31,947,087

20,538,309

Diluted

33,057,010

24,092,172

31,947,087

20,538,309























RiceBran Technologies Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) (in thousands)















Nine Months Ended











2019

2018 Cash flow from operating activities:







Net loss



$ (10,212)

$ (5,700)

Loss from discontinued operations 216

-

Loss from continuing operations (9,996)

(5,700)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash used in operating activities:









Depreciation 1,332

499



Amortization 39

45



Stock and share-based compensation 925

650



Settlement with sellers of Golden Ridge (849)

-



Other



166

75



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable (215)

(236)





Inventories 388

42





Accounts payable and accrued expenses (43)

(56)





Commodities payable (1,896)

-





Other

(308)

(17)







Net cash used in operating activities (10,457)

(4,698) Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisition of MGI (3,767)

-

Purchases of property and equipment (3,513)

(2,384)

Disbursements of notes receivable -

(400)





Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (7,280)

(2,784)





Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations (475)

- Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of common stock and pre-funded warrant, net of issuance costs 11,593

-

Proceeds from common stock warrant exercises 1,990

11,003

Proceeds from common stock option exercises 156

27

Proceeds from margin loan 1,225

-

Payments of debt and finance lease liabilities (331)

(2)







Net cash provided by financing activities 14,633

11,028 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (3,579)

$ 3,546

















Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period







Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,044

$ 6,203

Restricted cash

225

775



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 7,269

6,978 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period







Cash and cash equivalents 3,690

10,299

Restricted cash

-

225



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 3,690

10,524 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (3,579)

$ 3,546

















Supplemental disclosures:







Cash paid for interest $ 40

$ 3

Cash paid for income taxes $ -

$ -



















RiceBran Technologies Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share amounts)









September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,690

$ 7,044

Restricted cash -

225

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $63 and $14 3,138

2,529

Receivable from sellers of Golden Ridge-working capital adjustments to purchase price -

1,147

Inventories









Finished goods 680

853



Raw materials 85

3



Packaging 78

102

Other current assets 750

610





Total current assets 8,421

12,513 Property and equipment, net 19,249

15,010 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,826

- Goodwill 3,915

3,178 Intangible assets 942

16 Other long-term assets, net 26

-





Total assets $ 35,379

$ 30,717













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 1,331

$ 1,583

Commodities payable 272

2,735

Accrued salary, wages and benefits 962

933

Accrued expenses 1,033

520

Customer prepayments -

145

Payable to purchaser of HN - working capital adjustment to purchase price -

259

Margin loan 1,225

-

Note payable to seller of Golden Ridge -

609

Operating lease liabilities, current portion 302

-

Finance lease liabilities, current portion 100

45

Long term debt, current portion 21

32





Total current liabilities 5,246

6,861 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,737

- Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 218

86 Long term debt, less current portion 42

59





Total liabilities 8,243

7,006 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' Equity:









Preferred stock, 20,000,000 shares authorized:











Series G, convertible, 3,000 shares authorized, 225 shares and 405 shares, issued and outstanding 112

201



Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,











33,109,222 and 29,098,207 shares, issued and outstanding 310,465

296,739



Accumulated deficit (283,441)

(273,229)





Total shareholders' equity 27,136

23,711





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 35,379

$ 30,717

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

We utilize "Adjusted EBITDA" as a supplemental measure in our ongoing analysis of short term and long-term cash requirement and liquidity needs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as an indicator of our current financial performance. By eliminating the impact of all material non-cash charges as well as items that do not regularly occur, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides a more accurate and informative indicator of our cash requirements. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flows from operations as defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), is not a measure derived in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (the most comparable GAAP financial measure to EBITDA).

The table below contains a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking net income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP). Due to the nature of certain reconciling items, it is not possible to predict with any reliability what future outcomes may be with regard to the expense or income that may ultimately be recognized in future periods. Any forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA information that we may provide from time to time consistently excludes the same items from projected net income that are excluded from actual net income in the table below.

RiceBran Technologies Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the three months ended September 30 (in thousands)







2019 2018 Net loss $ (3,326) $ (1,627)

Interest expense 9 2

Interest income (19) -

Depreciation & amortization 498 173



Unadjusted EBITDA $ (2,838) $ (1,452) Add Back Other Items:





Other income/expense (858) (40)

Share-based compensation 282 159

Acquisition related expenses 27 -



Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,387) $ (1,333)

RiceBran Technologies Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the nine months ended September 30 (in thousands)







2019 2018 Net loss $ (9,996) $ (5,700)

Interest expense 40 5

Interest income (42) -

Depreciation & amortization 1,371 544



Unadjusted EBITDA $ (8,627) $ (5,151) Add Back Other Items:





Other income/expense (860) (36)

Share-based compensation 925 650

Acquisition related expenses 508 -



Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,054) $ (4,537)

Investor Contact

Richard Galterio

Ascendant Partners

LLC

+1-(732)410-9810

rich@ascendantpartnersllc.com

