RiceBran Technologies to Host 2018 Year End Financial Results Conference Call on April 1st at 10:00 AM EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT and RIBTW) (the "Company" or "RBT"), a global leader in the production and marketing of value added products derived from rice bran, today announced that Mr. Brent Rystrom, Chief Executive Officer & President of RBT, will host a conference call on Monday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the Company's financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2018.

Also joining Mr. Rystrom on the call from management will be Dennis Dykes – Chief Financial Officer.

The call information is as follows:

Date: April 1, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Direct Dial-in number for US/ Canada : (201) 493-6780

Toll Free Dial-in number for US/ Canada : ( 877) 407-3982

Dial-In number for international callers: (201) 493-6780

Participants will ask for the RiceBran Technologies Year End 2018 Financial Results Call

This call is being webcast by ViaVid and can be accessed at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133767.

The call will also be available for replay by accessing http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133767.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company servicing the food, animal nutrition and specialty ingredient products markets. We utilize our proprietary and patented intellectual property to convert rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, into a number of highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products. The global target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact:

Ascendant Partners, LLC

Richard Galterio

+(732)410-9810

rich@ascendantpartnersllc.com

SOURCE RiceBran Technologies

Related Links

http://www.ricebrantech.com

