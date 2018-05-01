RiceBran Technologies to Host Q1 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on May 8th at 4:30 PM EDT

SACRAMENTO, California, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT and NASDAQ: RIBTW) (the "Company" or "RBT"), a global leader in the production and marketing of value added products derived from rice bran, today announced that Dr. Robert Smith, Chief Executive Officer & President of RBT, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.
Also joining Dr. Smith on the call from management will be, Brent Rystrom - COO & CFO, and Michael Goose - President of Ingredients Sales.
The call information is as follows:
- Date: May 8, 2018
- Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time
- Direct Dial-in number for US/Canada: (412)-317-6026
- Toll Free Dial-in number for US/Canada: ( 877)-300-8521
- Dial-In number for international callers: (412)-317-6026
- Participants will ask for the RiceBran Technologies Q1 2018 Financial Results Call
This call is being webcast by ViaVid and can be accessed at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129647.
The call will also be available for replay by accessing http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129647.
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company servicing the food, animal nutrition and specialty ingredient products markets. We utilize our proprietary and patented intellectual property to convert rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, into a number of highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products. The global target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.
Investor Contact:
Ascendant Partners, LLC
Richard Galterio
+(732)410-9810
rich@ascendantpartnersllc.com
