RiceBran Technologies to Host Q1 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on May 8th at 4:30 PM EDT

Also joining Dr. Smith on the call from management will be, Brent Rystrom - COO & CFO, and Michael Goose - President of Ingredients Sales.

The call information is as follows:

Date: May 8 , 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Direct Dial-in number for US/ Canada : (412)-317-6026

Toll Free Dial-in number for US/ Canada : ( 877)-300-8521

Dial-In number for international callers: (412)-317-6026

Participants will ask for the RiceBran Technologies Q1 2018 Financial Results Call

This call is being webcast by ViaVid and can be accessed at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129647.

The call will also be available for replay by accessing http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129647.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company servicing the food, animal nutrition and specialty ingredient products markets. We utilize our proprietary and patented intellectual property to convert rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, into a number of highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products. The global target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact:

Ascendant Partners, LLC

Richard Galterio

+(732)410-9810

rich@ascendantpartnersllc.com



SOURCE RiceBran Technologies