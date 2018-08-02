RiceBran Technologies to Participate at Lake Street Capital Market's 2nd Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 13, 2018

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, September 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RiceBran Technologies ((NASDAQ : RIBT)((NASDAQ : RIBTW) (RBT), a global leader in the production and marketing of value added products derived from rice bran, today announced management is scheduled to attend the Lake Street Capital Market's 2nd Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference to be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at The Parker New York in New York City.

Brent Rystrom, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Dennis Dykes, Chief Accounting Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@lakestreetcm.com.

About the B.I.G. Conference

Lake Street will host its second annual B.I.G. (Best Ideas Growth) institutional investor conference at The Parker New York, showcasing many interesting, dynamic public growth companies. Executives from approximately 45 publicly traded companies will meet institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one meeting format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

For more information, visit http://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/Approach/NYC-BIG-Conference or call +1-612-326-1305.

About Lake Street

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on dynamic high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Our research enables institutional investors to understand emerging secular trends and identify innovative companies best positioned to benefit. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel with a focus on building relationships to drive unlock value and growth. At the core of everything we do is our commitment to providing informed advice and exceptional service to our clients. For more information visit http://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company servicing the food, animal nutrition, and specialty ingredient products markets. We utilize our proprietary and patented intellectual property to convert rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, into a number of highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products. The global target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

