RiceBran Technologies to Present at The ICR Conference 2019

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT ) (NASDAQ: RIBTW) (RBT), a global leader in the production and marketing of value added products derived from rice bran, today announced that Brent Rystrom, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dennis Dykes, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 2019 ICR Conference.

The conference will be held from January 14-16, 2019, at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL. The RiceBran Technologies investor presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 14, 2019 at 4:30 pm Eastern time.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company servicing the food, animal nutrition, and specialty ingredient products markets. We utilize our proprietary and patented intellectual property to convert rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, into a number of highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products. The global target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

About The ICR Conference

The ICR Conference is a unique platform where public and private company management teams, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media connect and network with one another as the year begins. The event is one of the largest investment conferences of the year, featuring presentations by more than 150 public and private companies, with attendance regularly exceeding 2,300. For more information please visit http://www.icrconference.com.

