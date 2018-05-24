RiceBran Technologies to Relocate its Corporate Headquarters to the Woodlands in Texas as of May 30, 2018

This corporate relocation to The Woodlands, located approximately 27 miles north of downtown Houston, positions the Company's main offices in closer proximity to Arkansas and Louisiana where the majority of rice bran supply in the U.S. is produced. The Woodlands is home to more than 1,900 companies, including some of the country's largest corporations, and ranks as one of the nation's fastest growing large cities. With a growing population and extensive corporate campuses that employ over 58,000 professionals, The Woodlands provides RBT with access to a highly skilled labor pool to support future growth.

Dr. Robert Smith, CEO of RiceBran Technologies, commented, "We look forward to calling The Woodlands the new home of our corporate headquarters. The Woodlands will position RBT much closer to the Delta, the major rice growing region of the U.S., the main source of our rice bran supply, and the biggest regional opportunity for our future growth. This will provide greater access and efficiencies to our senior management team as well as key people in operations and logistics, accounting and finance, and customer service. The Woodlands area of greater Houston has an exceptional labor pool that is attracted to our business and industry, and we have already made many hires here to staff our new office. We look forward to building a growing presence in this region as RBT expands its operations, revenues, and pushes towards profitability in order to maximize value for the benefit of our shareholders."

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company servicing the food, animal nutrition, and specialty ingredient products markets. We utilize our proprietary and patented intellectual property to convert rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, into a number of highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products. The global target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about RiceBran Technologies' expectations regarding growing its business and maximizing shareholder value. RiceBran Technologies does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in RiceBran Technologies' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent periodic reports.



Investor Contact:

Ascendant Partners, LLC

Richard Galterio

+1-732-410-9810

rich@ascendantpartnersllc.com



SOURCE RiceBran Technologies