Riceland Carbon Ready™ Program Receives 2024 USA Rice Sustainability Award

STUTTGART, Ark., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Riceland Sustainability Team and its Carbon Ready™ Program received the 2024 USA Rice Sustainability Award Tuesday at the USA Rice Outlook Conference in Little Rock, Ark. Adam Shea, vice president of government affairs and sustainability, accepted the award with the sustainability team members.

"What an honor it is for our program to receive this recognition from our peers in the rice industry," Shea said. "This award represents a decade of work in carving out a place for farmers to make a meaningful impact using sustainable rice growing practices and receive a premium from the marketplace for those efforts on the farm."

Riceland Foods distributed over $4 million to its farmer-members enrolled in the 2023 Riceland Carbon Ready™ Program. The program allows Riceland farmer-members to provide climate-smart solutions for many valued customers. The program not only rewards farmers implementing sustainable farming practices, but it also gives its farmers the tools and support needed to adopt new sustainable practices moving forward.

"The Riceland Carbon Ready™ Program has been successful because it keeps farmers at the forefront while creating added value opportunities throughout the supply chain for our program partners," Kevin McGilton, Riceland's chief executive officer, said. "This award is a testament to the team's dedication in bringing our farmer-members to the table with our CPG and retail partners to work together to create a more sustainable future."

Launched in June 2022, the Riceland Carbon Ready™ program, in partnership with Arva Intelligence, was created to help farmer-members capture and utilize the farm-level data generated within their operations. The cooperative's farmer-members in the program tracked key data points, such as tillage method, irrigation, and nutrient management, to showcase how climate-smart practices impact sustainable metrics.

As part of the cooperative's Ingrain Good Sustainability Initiative, Riceland Carbon Ready™ also allows Riceland to help our customers achieve their Scope 3 GHG emission reduction goals while creating a meaningful impact for U.S. farmers and their land.

Riceland Foods is the world's largest miller and marketer of rice, serving 5,500 farmer members in Arkansas and Missouri. As a farmer-owned cooperative, Riceland stores, transports, processes, and markets more than 2.5 million metric tons of grain each year, and its products are sold across the United States and around 25 countries. It's also one of the Mid-South's major soybean processors. Riceland products include white, brown, and parboiled rice, rice bran oil, soybean meal, and oil and feed ingredients. Learn more at: Riceland.com.

