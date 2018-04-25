Rich Baer Named Chair of National Jewish Health Board of Directors

Baer is an experienced attorney and business advisor. Since 2013, he has served as Chief Legal Officer for Liberty Media Corporation and a number of other related companies. Previously, Baer served as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and before that was Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer of Qwest Communications International, Inc. Prior to joining Qwest, Baer served as chairman of the litigation department at the Denver law firm of Sherman & Howard L.L.C. Baer started his career as a homicide prosecutor in Brooklyn, New York.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Baer has devoted significant time to the public good, including serving as the Chairman of the Colorado Workforce Development Council and a board member of the Colorado Legal Aid Foundation, the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System, the Duke University School of Law Board of Visitors, the Executive Advisory Board of the Daniels College of Business and the Colorado Campaign for Inclusive Excellence. In his legal career, he has focused on improving diversity and innovation. Baer also currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors at CommerceHub, an e-commerce company spun off by Liberty.

"We are honored to have Rich assume the leadership role for our Board of Directors," said Michael Salem, MD, President and CEO of National Jewish Health. "His deep and diverse experience, integrity and judgment will be invaluable as we navigate the rapid changes and uncertainty in the health care industry."

Baer served on the National Jewish Health Board of Directors from 2005 to 2010 and rejoined the board in 2013, when he moved back to Denver. He currently serves on the Legal and Bylaws and Executive Compensation committees for the National Jewish Health Board of Directors.

Baer is a 1979 graduate of Columbia University and a 1983 graduate of the Duke University School of Law. He and his wife, Anne, have two adult daughters.

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded in 1899 as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit www.njhealth.org.

