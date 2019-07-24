Rich Bensinger Named Chief Operating Officer of McNulty & Associates, Inc.

WESTFORD, Mass., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McNulty & Associates, Inc. (McNulty), headquartered in Westford, MA, announced today that Richard (Rich) Bensinger has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, reporting to McNulty Founder and CEO, Michael McNulty. In this role, he will be responsible for company operations, client engagements and delivery across all lines of business. Bensinger has held key Operations and Business Development roles at TASC, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, SAIC, Harris and Robinson Aviation.

"Rich's track record and years of experience as an accomplished leader and growth executive will be instrumental in advancing the company, while also ensuring that we continue to deliver high-quality services and products we are known for. This will allow me to spend more time with customers and partners, on deal strategy and the strategic direction of the company." said Founder and CEO Michael McNulty.

Prior to his current role, Bensinger was the Director of Strategy and Growth for Robinson Aviation (RVA) Inc. In this role, he led strategic planning and business development activities in aviation services; air traffic control operations; communications engineering, installation, & maintenance; navigation and landing system engineering, installation & maintenance; aviation safety and CNS/ATM studies. Prior to RVA, Bensinger was the Aviation and Transportation Sector Manager for the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development. In this role, he supported business activities associated with Unmanned Systems, Air Cargo, Flight Simulation and Training, Transit Oriented Development, and multi-modal transportation/logistics. Prior to his position with Loudoun County, Bensinger worked as a senior executive in Aerospace and Defense with Harris Corporation, General Dynamics, SAIC, and Northrop Grumman.

Before working in Industry, Bensinger served 25 years with the United States Air Force, rising from Airman Basic to retire as a Lt. Colonel. His assignments included combat theater and acquisition corps assignments, a number of joint tours, support for the US Space program, and specialized support to a number of highly classified national intelligence programs.

He is a pilot, a meteorologist, a SCUBA instructor, and a member and past Board of Directors member of the National Defense Industrial Association, and a current Board of Directors member of the National Association of American Veterans. Rich has a Master of Science degree from Texas A&M University in Doppler Radar Meteorology with Minor in Computer Science. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from Florida State University with Minor in Mathematics. He has also completed Post Graduate studies at the University of Virginia, Darden School of Business.

McNulty & Associates, Inc. is a leading supplier of Competitive Intelligence, Price to Win Analysis and WRAP rate products, delivering these key services and products across the Government Contracting community. McNulty specializes in the domains of Enterprise IT Services and Solutions, Mission Systems, Base Operations and Logistics, and Professional Services. Learn more at www.mcnultyinc.com.

