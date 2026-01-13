Rich Bursek Expands Certuity's National Leadership Team with Strategic Advisor Appointments Across Key Markets

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich Bursek, President and Partner of Certuity, announced that the multi-family office expanded its leadership team and national footprint during the fourth quarter of 2025with three strategic Managing Director appointments across three key markets.

In October, Bursek appointed Giuliano Celle as Managing Director and Head of Institutional Wealth, based in New York City. Celle will play a lead role in broadening the firm's institutional wealth capabilities, strengthening access to private markets and deepening relationships with ultra-high-net-worth, multi-national families. Celle brings more than 20 years of global financial services experience, including senior roles at UBS and JPMorgan.

In December, Bursek further expanded its regional leadership with the appointment of Garrett Alton as Managing Director in Atlanta, and Brian O'Neil as Managing Director in Denver. Alton, who brings 30 years of experience driving transformational growth at major institutions, including BNY Wealth and Wilmington Trust, will establish Certuity's presence in Atlanta. O'Neil will lead Certuity's expansion into Denver, drawing on more than three decades of private wealth management experience at U.S. Bank and BNY Mellon, with deep expertise advising business owners on growth, valuation, strategic exits, and succession planning.

"These strategic additions reflect our continued investment in experienced leadership and growing our national presence in key markets," said Rich Bursek,. "Giuliano, Garrett, and Brian each bring exceptional depth, institutional perspective, and client-first service values that strengthen our ability to serve entrepreneurs, business owners, and families with increasingly complex needs across the country and around the globe. Together, these appointments deepen Certuity's bench of seasoned advisors, expand our geographic reach into large markets, and enhance our ability to deliver sophisticated and personalized wealth solutions."

About Certuity

Certuity is a multi-family office and wealth management firm specializing in tailored financial services for high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, C-suite executives and family offices. Core offerings include investment advisory, tax mitigation strategies, estate and legacy planning, access to private investments, family office services and consolidated performance and tax reporting. With a strong emphasis on wealth preservation, institutional-level strategies and legacy planning, Certuity delivers a personalized family office experience designed for the current and next generation of global families.

About Rich Bursek

Rich Bursek is President and Partner of Certuity, a multifamily office and registered investment adviser. With nearly 30 years of experience in financial services and corporate transformation, Bursek joined Certuity in 2012 as one of the first senior hires and has been instrumental in scaling the firm into a national presence. Under his leadership, Certuity achieved significant organic growth through client referrals and exceptional service, expanding assets under management from approximately $500 million to a multibillion-dollar enterprise. Bursek graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Management Information Systems and was later honored as an Outstanding Alumnus of his university. His professional accolades include two Silver Addy Awards for excellence in advertising, recognition as a "Forty Under 40" honoree, and designation as a Premier 100 IT Leader.

