Rich, Creamy and Better Than Ever: A New Generation of I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® Extra Creamy Products with Fresh Cream Deliver Rich Texture with Essential Nutrients

Extra Creamy makes every dish a little more extra, delivering the kitchen versatility and great flavor Chef Gordon Ramsay swears by

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! is raising the bar on its NutriRich™ lineup with the introduction of the Extra Creamy product line. The new Extra Creamy buttery blend is crafted with 8% fresh cream that delivers an ultra-smooth, luxuriously thick texture and a mild buttery flavor. With nutrients people often miss when they eat smaller portions, the NutriRich recipe provides an excellent source of Vitamins A, D, E and B12, and at least 20% of the recommended daily value of Omega-3 ALA per tablespoon.

Creamy, smooth textures are among the most comforting for U.S. consumers, with creamy flavors ranking as one of the strongest influences on food and beverage choices, according to Innova Market Insights' 2025 U.S. consumer trends research.1 With more people cooking at home, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!'s Extra Creamy products meet the moment and take each dish to the next level by delivering reliable performance and indulgent creaminess.

Olga Osminkina-Jones, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Flora Food Group, said "With Extra Creamy, we set out to elevate the everyday. By blending fresh cream into our NutriRich recipe, we've crafted a buttery experience that provides certain key nutrients while still delivering delicious flavor. Today's home cooks deserve ingredients that perform beautifully and bring joy back to the kitchen—and the Extra Creamy products do exactly that, transforming the simple act of spreading, sautéing or stirring into something extraordinary."

Lydia Yeakel, Corporate Executive Chef at Flora Food Group agrees, noting "What excites me most about this rich, ultra‑creamy spread is the incredible consistency it brings to every technique. The fresh cream creates a higher fat content that delivers beautiful, even browning and unlocks a deep, crave‑worthy flavor in every dish."

The new Extra Creamy products are the latest evolution in the I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! "Next Level Better" platform, building on the momentum of the brand's most recent NutriRich™ product line launch and continued partnership with world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay. Ramsay's collaboration has demonstrated that next-level culinary performance and certain nutrient-dense benefits can be delivered together, without compromising flavor.

Why Extra Creamy is Next-Level Better:

Made with 8% fresh cream and no hydrogenated oils for an ultra-smooth, luxuriously thick texture and flavor, similar to traditional dairy butter.

for an ultra-smooth, luxuriously thick texture and flavor, similar to traditional dairy butter. Perfect for cooking and baking applications, while delivering 50% less saturated fat than dairy butter (Spread) and 25% less saturated fat than dairy butter (Salted Sticks) 2 .

for cooking and baking applications, while delivering 50% less saturated fat than dairy butter (Spread) and 25% less saturated fat than dairy butter (Salted Sticks) . The NutriRich recipe for the Extra Creamy products deliver, per one tablespoon serving, 20% DV of Vitamins A, D, E, and B12, and at least 20% DV of Omega-3 ALA per serving.

for the Extra Creamy products deliver, per one tablespoon serving, 20% DV of Vitamins A, D, E, and B12, and at least 20% DV of Omega-3 ALA per serving. The I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! products that carry the NutriRich designation can help support a GLP-1 diet by providing certain nutrients that may be missing in a diet due to reduced food intake.

by providing certain nutrients that may be missing in a diet due to reduced food intake. I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! Extra Creamy Spread is Heart-Check certified by the American Heart Association.

I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! Extra Creamy Spread (13 oz) and Extra Creamy Salted Sticks (16 oz) are available now at major retailers nationwide including grocery, mass merchandisers, club, specialty and online marketplaces. For more information and to explore Gordon Ramsay-curated signature recipes using I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!'s Extra Creamy products, visit https://www.icantbelieveitsnotbutter.com.

_______________________________ 1 REPORT US Flavor Trends: Consumer Insights and Preferences, Innova Market Insights. August 28, 2025. 2 Per 1 tablespoon serving: I Can't Believe it's Not Butter!® Extra Creamy spread contains 10g total fat (3.5g saturated fat), 90 calories; I Can't Believe it's Not Butter!® Extra Creamy Salted Sicks contain 11g total fat (5g saturated fat), 100 calories; Dairy Butter: 11g total fat (7g saturated fat), 100 calories. Nutritional values of dairy butter from U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service. FoodData Central, 2019, available at not-butter.com/dairybutter.

About Flora Food Group:

Flora Food Group makes culinary essentials for better food. With roots in food dating back to 1871, we provide core ingredients for cooking, baking, spreading, frying, roasting, barbecuing, whipping, and finishing in home and professional kitchens - making meals more delicious, more nutritious, and more sustainable.

Our portfolio spans multiple categories, including butter, spreads, and blends; cream and creamers; sauces and culinary liquids; and cheese and cream cheese. Our brands include Flora, Becel+ProActiv, BlueBand, Country Crock, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, Rama, and Violife, alongside a growing professional business serving chefs and foodservice. We are deeply rooted in local food cultures and hold leading category positions in many of the 100+ countries we serve.

Our brands are supported by world-class R&D, proprietary food technologies, a state-of-the-art Culinary Centre, and full end-to-end capability from sourcing through manufacturing to market. In 2025, Flora Food Group achieved net sales of approximately EUR 3.0 billion and had around 4,600 Flora Foodies worldwide. Learn more at FloraFoodGroup.com.

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SOURCE Flora Food Group