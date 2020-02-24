Rich Eisen announces 2020 Run Rich Run campaign, benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL Network and DIRECTV AUDIENCE Network personality Rich Eisen has issued a social media challenge to join his 2020 Run Rich Run fundraising campaign for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to raise critical funds to support its lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.® Eisen also broke the news that Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver, Jerry Rice, accepted this challenge and will 'suit up' for the kids of St. Jude.

Since 2005, Eisen has donned his business suit and custom cleats for this cause. His efforts have raised nearly $1.2 million to help the battle against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The history of Run Rich Run, featured on St. Jude Inspire, showcases how this annual event started and the reason Eisen continues to challenge himself and his fans year-after-year. Last year, Eisen had a strong showing in warm-ups, as he ran neck-and-neck – for the first two steps of his race – with famed sprinter, Usain Bolt.

"I'm still shocked and so humbled that what started out as a lark has grown into a charitable effort that has raised over $1 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Rich Eisen. I'm genuinely excited to know that thanks to Jerry Rice, Marc Lore, Michael Rubin and the thousands of donations from people throughout the country, 2020 should be the most successful 'Run Rich Run' yet for St. Jude."

Jerry Rice has accepted the Run Rich Run challenge, and with the backing of Kynetic CEO, Michael Rubin, he will race against returning supporter Marc Lore, President and CEO, Walmart eCommerce U.S. Rice and Lore have both committed to race for St. Jude by running and asking others to donate. The friendly challenge between Lore and Rubin will result in a guaranteed donation of $250,000 from either party. Lore will make the donation if he loses to Rice, but if Rice loses, Rubin will make that donation on his behalf. Either outcome ends in a win for the children of St. Jude.

St. Jude patient, Von, who currently resides in Indiana, will be on hand to give Eisen a pep talk as he laces up his custom cleats for the main event. Von came to St. Jude in January 2019 after having a recurrence of anaplastic ependymoma, a type of brain cancer. His treatment at St. Jude included surgery to remove the tumor followed by proton therapy treatments. Von is now back home and returns to St. Jude for checkups.

Fans across the nation can share their best 40-yard-dash videos on social media, using #RunRichRun and #StJude. They can also donate now to show their support for this great cause at runrichrun.pledgeit.org. Jerry Rice and Marc Lore have also set up their own donation links, which are available at pledgeit.org/jerry-rice and pledgeit.org/marc-lore.

The NFL is a long-time supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Since 2012, the NFL has partnered with St. Jude through NFL PLAY 60, which is the "Official Champion of Play" at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The NFL PLAY 60 initiative helps patients and families cope with serious illnesses through play therapy, peer interaction and other activities. This partnership has provided the opportunity for St. Jude to be a part of the NFL Draft and NFL Network's Run Rich Run campaign during the NFL Scouting Combine. NFL PLAY 60 is the League's national youth health and wellness campaign encouraging youth to get physically active for 60 minutes a day.

"The NFL has once again raised the bar of philanthropic giving by providing this tremendous platform for our friend Rich to share his heartfelt dedication to create awareness and raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "His purpose is clear. Rich is a role model for standing up for a cause in which he believes, yard-after-yard and year-after-year. The kids and families at St. Jude will be watching closely as Rich runs the 40-yard dash and spreads the message of our founder, Danny Thomas that no child should die in the dawn of life."

Tune in to the NFL Network on Sunday, March 1 to find out how Eisen's 40-yard run stacks up against his past records and current NFL Scouting Combine athletes.

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all they should worry about is helping their child live.

To learn more about St. Jude, visit stjude.org.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

