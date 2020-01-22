Rich Gardiner Transitions from Chief Investment Officer to Senior Advisor to The Johnson Company

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Johnson Company today announced Chief Investment Officer Richard Gardiner will be stepping down as CIO and transitioning to a new role as Senior Advisor this year. Gardiner's move comes two and half years after he joined the company to oversee all investment activities. During Gardiner's tenure, the investment team successfully restructured the investment portfolio, outperformed its investment benchmarks, and implemented a new risk management and investment performance reporting system, among other accomplishments.

"Rich initiated and led many successful investment decisions during his time with us. He also worked tirelessly on behalf of the legacy portfolio. I greatly appreciate and thank him for his significant contributions and dedicated professionalism. He will be missed," said Johnson Company President Ira Akselrad.

"I am extremely grateful to Ira and the Johnson family for giving me an amazing opportunity to be part of their truly special organization. I also want to thank all the outstanding people with whom I worked. I look forward to serving as a Senior Advisor and to taking on new challenges," Gardiner said.

About The Johnson Company

The Johnson Company, a private investment management company, was established in 1978 by Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson IV, the current United States ambassador to the United Kingdom.

