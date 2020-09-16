Rich Learnings from the World's Largest Virtual Low-Code Conference Now Available On Demand -- Mendix World A Huge Success

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first and largest virtual conference devoted to low-code has concluded, and it was a huge success. By any measure, the virtual gathering of Mendix's global low-code community set new records. The four-day event, the content of which is now all available online, brought together an audience of potential new users and deeply knowledgeable low-code practitioners for inspiration, new product announcements, and hands-on demonstrations of the next generation of the Mendix platform. The free, interactive conference attracted thousands of registrations from 81 countries. Attendees watched a curated selection of 78 sessions, including 20 live presentations.

Every low-code maker — from citizen developers and business leaders to experienced developers and IT experts — can still access Mendix World sessions tailored to their interests, skill level, and strategic needs. Presentations of real-world experiences of employees, customers, partners undertaking digital transformation and exploring next-generation platform enhancements are available to all registered attendees through the end of the year.

The sessions are curated into 17 easy-to-find playlists including "Customer Spotlights," "Crafting an Enterprise Architecture," "Better Remote Collaboration," "Developer's Guide to UI/UX," "Scale your App Portfolio," and more. The content of Mendix World 2.0 can empower every maker to change the world with software and create innovative digital solutions across 25 vertical industries.

Joint Keynote Highlights Pioneering Capabilities of "All-in-One" Low-Code Platform

Speaking directly from Mendix's European headquarters in Rotterdam, against a backdrop of the dramatic Erasmus Bridge over the river Maas, Derek Roos, Mendix CEO, and Johan den Haan, CTO, kicked off the proceedings with a joint keynote session. After highlighting Mendix's phenomenal business momentum leading up to Mendix World 2.0, Roos and den Haan highlighted a score of platform enhancements, sharing videos by enterprise customers who are currently leveraging new Mendix capabilities.

Roos introduced the new "all-in-one" low-code platform, which applies the core low-code principles of abstraction and automation to the adjacent domains of data, artificial intelligence, and multiexperience applications. He also introduced a major initiative to create an expanded Platform Economy for the larger Mendix ecosystem.

Roos said: "We are on a mission to empower makers to create the best products, removing complexity from application development so that everyone can bring their best ideas to completion. Globally, organizations are facing a range of issues that, overnight, became urgent. Navigating the new landscape of how and where work is done — remotely, with highly personalized systems, and customized ability to converse with systems —is a complex challenge. We believe low-code is the way to remove barriers to create world-class digital products and experiences."

Den Haan offered the first, close-up look and hands-on demonstrations of the powerful capabilities of Mendix 9 , including:

Data Hub , a data integration service that makes information resources from throughout the enterprise discoverable, accessible, and actionable with drag-and-drop simplicity

Expanded AI tools to improve application quality, including a new AI performance bot, incorporated into Mendix Assist

Enhanced AI tools to develop "intelligent automation" applications, including digital workflows

Upgrades to Atlas UI 3.0, mobile app development with Native Mobile 2.0 or progressive web applications

New support for GitHub

New ISO/IEC certifications and HIPAA validation added to Mendix's comprehensive suite of cloud security certifications

Addressing the keynote' theme of "develop once, run anywhere," Rainer Brehm, CEO, Siemens Factory Automation, joined den Haan from the island of Crete to introduce Mendix for Industrial Edge. "This software will enable operational domain experts to write and modify their own solutions to achieve powerful business solutions without delay," said Brehm.

Den Haan added, "The low-code approach of radical abstraction and automation is becoming accepted by the mainstream. That's because a rapid, collaborative approach is necessary to keep up with the speed of innovation. When new bottlenecks arise, such as data integration needs or process automation, we apply low-code tooling to pull these adjacent areas together in an integrated experience for users and developers. That's why we call Mendix 9 the "all-in-one" low-code platform."

Leaders Building the Future

Industry peers from more than 20 global enterprises discussed their low-code success stories in the fields of logistics, insurance, finance, and education. Speakers included business leaders and IT experts from:

The City of San Antonio, Texas

Continental, a German multinational automotive parts manufacturing company

CNH Industrial, global manufacturer of capital goods

Dutch Railways

Mercury Systems, provider of radar and mission computing technology for the aerospace and defense industry

The City of Dubai

The Municipality of Rotterdam

The Port of Amsterdam

Zilveren Kruis Achmea, a major health insurance provider for the Netherlands

Roos adds: "Mendix World is one of the cornerstones of our company, and a profound way to publicly highlight our culture and vision as well as our products. This year, the global pandemic presented a universal challenge. Now more than ever, Mendix's all-in-one low-code platform serves business needs in this new environment. The future is here, right now. By putting new, powerful tools in the hands of makers, Mendix World 2.0 delivered one of the biggest, boldest, and best low-code events in the world."

Click here to access content free of charge from Mendix World, the world's largest virtual low-code conference, featuring more than 60 sessions, including more than 20 by customers, and covering the gamut of low-code application development topics from strategy to practical, hands-on platform training.

Background

In a pandemic-disrupted world, software is the new lifeblood of our daily lives and the connective tissue holding together the global economy. However, traditional software development takes far too long and very often fails to deliver the results business needs and users love. Even prior to COVID-19 there were simply not enough professional software developers in the world to build all the software currently required. The global pandemic has accelerated and exacerbated what was already a software and business crisis. Enter low-code software development. Low-code from Mendix is a powerful enterprise-grade visual development approach empowering citizen and professional developers to make cloud-native applications more than 10X faster for web and mobile using drag-and-drop components and model-driven logic – all through an intuitive graphical user interface.

Learn more about the Mendix Platform and Pricing and Availability .

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can "Make with More" by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; "Make it Smart," by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and "Make at Scale," to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's "Go Make It" platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

