Rich Roche to Join FMC National Shipper Advisory Committee

Rich Roche, Mohawk Global Vice President, is named as one of the 24 members of the National Shipper Advisory Committee

"I am humbled to accept this appointment to serve in pursuit of betterment across the complex aspects of our Nation's supply chain, while representing the voice of Mohawk Global and more than one thousand members of the NCBFAA," said Roche.

Advising the FMC on policies regarding competitiveness, integrity and fairness of the ocean freight system is among the top priorities for the committee. Members are also responsible for providing expertise on the unprecedented conditions the market faces, recommendations related to existing regulations and suggestion of new policies.

Gar Grannell, CEO and President of Mohawk Global said, "We couldn't be more proud of Rich and the work that he does on behalf of our clients and the entire shipping industry."

Roche's unique background in the maritime industry has provided him with rare qualifications. Roche has held licenses as a New York State Property and Casualty Broker, Chief Mate upon Oceans, Master of Pilot Vessels of any gross tons, and First Class Pilot on Upper Bay of New York Harbor. During his time at Mohawk Global, he has showcased his expertise in cargo claims, shipper's interest insurance, carrier contacting and overseas agent management. Roche also currently serves as the National Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association of America's NVOCC Subcommittee Chair.

"Rich is a tremendous resource for our clients," says Anthony Pagnotto, VP of Global Sales. "His experience makes him the go-to guy to help shippers struggling through the fog of an unprecedented year. If you find yourself asking 'How are they allowed to do that?' Rich is the person to speak to," said Pagnotto.

Mohawk Global is exceedingly proud to have a member of the FMC's National Shipper Advisory Committee amongst its executive team. As a member, Roche will strive to make a positive impact on industry policies that affect our clients and communities.

SOURCE Mohawk Global

Related Links

www.mohawkglobal.com

