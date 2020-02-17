Rich Sex & Co. Brand Launch

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich Sex & Co. announced today the brand will premiere its line of luxury fragrances candles and intimate offerings through its web store.

Handcrafted in Los Angeles by perfumer Sarah Horowitz and designed by CEO Rickey Colley. These unique unisex fragrances were designed with everyone in mind. The two Eau de Parfums "Drip" and "Promiscuous" have notes of fresh Oud, Italian bergamot, Palo Santo, Sweet Tobacco and Deep Vanilla. The two fragrances can be mixed for a personalized blend or worn alone.

Rich Sex & Co. prides itself on developing 100% organic and plant-based products. The company specializes in aromatics but is not limited to that alone. Rich Sex & Co. also has a wide variety of product offerings including fragrances, candles, massage and essential oils, condoms, lubricant, and many more.

The concept is simple. Rich Sex supersedes the desires of millenials and all ages alike. Amalgamating pop culture while providing a lifestyle and erogenous environment for you and your partner, Rich Sex encompasses the ultimate intimate experience.

A native of South Central Los Angeles, Rickey Colley is a dynamic representation of what it means to defy the odds. Determined to overcome his early life deterrents, Rickey has embodied what it means to turn a minor setback into a major comeback. He took lessons from his past whether positive or negative and made something meaningful out of them.

He states, "On a flight back to LA I found myself reflecting on my life and lifestyle. Fragrance has always been something I'm passionate about. I'm intrigued by the sensuality surrounding aromas, the science of pheromones and how they can heighten our most intimate moments." A family man, Rickey sets out to break generational curses and promotes a healthy intimate lifestyle. Rich Sex & Co. is a luxury brand meant to enrich and uplift people of all backgrounds, orientations, and status.

