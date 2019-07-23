Rich Wilson Joins Guidehouse as Director

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services, announced today that Rich Wilson, a clinical informaticist and health technology leader has joined the firm as a Director. The recently retired U.S. Army Colonel brings to his role extensive industry-leading expertise in health information management, leadership and clinical informatics.

Mr. Wilson's impressive career spanning over two decades ranges from leading combat medical units to Army clinics and hospitals, to an Army-wide biostatistical activity. His most recent positions include serving as Chief, Solution Delivery Division, Defense Health Agency and Chief Information Officer for Army Medicine. He was also Chief Medical Information Officer for the U.S. Army Office of the Surgeon General and Director, Patient Admin Systems and Biostatistical Activity (PASBA) for U.S. Army Medical Command.

"We are proud and honored to have someone of Rich's caliber and influence join our passionate team," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "Rich brings a wealth of government and business strategy experience to Guidehouse. His expertise will be critical as our practice continues to grow."

"I'm humbled and thrilled to join Guidehouse at this exciting time," said Wilson. "We are growing quickly while tackling critical challenges in the industry. I couldn't be more excited about the future of Guidehouse."

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading provider of management, technology, and risk consulting services to the public and commercial markets. We help our clients solve their toughest challenges through the co-creation of scalable, innovative solutions to prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 1,800 professionals in over 20 locations. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company and led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Suzanne Dawson, S&C Public Relations

For Guidehouse

Tel: +1 (646) 941 9140

sdawson@scprgroup.com

SOURCE Guidehouse LLP

Related Links

https://guidehouse.com

