Richa Goswami proposed as new Board member of EQT AB

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB (publ) today announced that the Nomination Committee proposes Richa Goswami as new Board member in EQT AB, bringing experience and expert knowledge within Brand & Marketing.

Richa Goswami has in-depth knowledge and multi-sector experience from leading positions within Brand & Marketing across multiple geographies in the financial services and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) industry. Most recently she has worked at Fidelity International as their Group Chief Marketing and Brand Officer based out of Singapore.

Prior to joining Fidelity International, Richa was the Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at HSBC, where she has spent over a decade in various capacities in Asia, Europe and United States. She has also been the Global Chief Digital Officer at Johnson & Johnson and the Global Head, Next Generation Banking, at Standard Chartered Bank and brings vast international experience within her field.

Jacob Wallenberg, Chairperson of the Nomination Committee, comments: "Richa Goswami's experience from building international brands across multiple industries will add vital perspectives to EQT's continued journey. In today's global market it is imperative to have a strong brand to be able to attract future talent and customers."

Johan Forssell has declined re-election, after serving on the Board for nine years. Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the EQT AB Board, comments: "Johan is the longest serving Board member in EQT and his focus on long-term value creation and ownership has been much appreciated in the Board room. I am grateful for Johan's contributions, especially during the IPO process, his support was instrumental in our first step as a listed company.

Conni Jonsson continues, "I'm very much looking forward to welcoming Richa Goswami to the Board, her energy and multifaceted background will be an excellent addition and will also contribute to a better balance of the Board composition. Richa Goswami's comprehensive track record of building global brands in a wide range of different sectors will strengthen EQT's growth journey. I would also like to thank the members of the Nomination Committee for their dedicated work in this process."

The Nomination Committee's complete proposals to EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting are included in the notice and the nomination committee's motivated opinion, published on EQT's website. The Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on 27 May 2024. The election of Richa Goswami as new Board member is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

The Nomination Committee has been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2023, and consists of Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson), appointed by Investor AB, Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Bark Partners AB, Cynthia Lee, appointed by Jean Eric Salata, Anders Oscarsson, appointed by AMF Pension & Funds and Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the Board of EQT AB.

