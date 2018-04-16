Richard Allen, Inc. Recognized for 2017 Sales Achievements

The office, led by President Benjamin Buchsbaum, was chosen to receive the national Campaign Cup award by outperforming other offices working on the same program in both quality and sales metrics. In addition to being recognized for excellence throughout 2017, Richard Allen, Inc. has won this elite award numerous times in recent years for their stellar quarterly performance.

"It is a privilege to accept this honor as an acknowledgment of the outstanding work of our dedicated team," said Buchsbaum. "We will continue to excel, taking pride in our ability to consistently exceed client expectations by providing great results with high quality."

Richard Allen, Inc. is committed to offering the client results-oriented services including direct marketing, public relations, and customer retention and acquisition. While creating long-term partnerships with corporate clients, the firm then focuses on connecting those clients with loyal customers across the nation.

As it continues to expand clients into new markets while creating long-term revenue streams, Richard Allen, Inc. maintains a culture that promotes teamwork, balance, and dedication. The company has been listed for three consecutive years in the 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the New York area in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Philanthropic involvement is also vital to Richard Allen, Inc.'s success. The company values giving back to the community, as demonstrated by the firm's support of Operation Smile, The March of Dimes Foundation, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

About Richard Allen, Inc.

Richard Allen, Inc., a privately owned sales and marketing company headquartered in New York, partners with premier companies to effectively retain current customers while acquiring new customers. Richard Allen, Inc. not only offers outstanding service to the client but also provides unique opportunities for its leaders to develop personally and professionally. For more information, call 914-997-1400 or go to http://www.richardalleninc.com/.

