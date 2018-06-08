Richard Allen, Inc. Wins National Award for Q1 Sales Achievements

The team at Richard Allen, Inc. won the Campaign Cup, a quarterly trophy given to the top firm among those focused on the same campaign, by outperforming those competitive companies in both sales and quality metrics. Richard Allen, Inc., has achieved this notable sales milestone numerous times in recent years due to their outstanding quarterly performance.

President Benjamin Buchsbaum praised his team's strong work: "We take pride in being able to exceed client expectations quarter and quarter, and I am excited to accept this award as it reflects our commitment to achieving excellence."

Richard Allen, Inc. works with corporate clients to create lasting partnerships, with a focus on connecting those clients with loyal customers nationwide. The firm is committed to offering the client services including direct marketing, customer retention and acquisition, and public relations.

As the firm expands clients into new markets and creates long-term revenue streams, Richard Allen, Inc. also strives to maintain a culture that promotes dedication, teamwork, and balance. As a result, the company has been listed for three consecutive years in the 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the New York area in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Also vital to the firm's success is its commitment to community involvement and philanthropy. The company supports Operation Smile, The March of Dimes Foundation, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

About Richard Allen, Inc.

A privately owned sales and marketing company headquartered in New York, Richard Allen, Inc. partners with premier companies to effectively retain current customers while acquiring new customers. Richard Allen, Inc. not only offers outstanding service to the client but also provides unique opportunities for its leaders to develop personally and professionally. For more information, call 914-997-1400 or go to http://www.richardalleninc.com/.

