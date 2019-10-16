Richard Anicetti Named Chief Operating Officer of Cielo Global Holdings

LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard A. Anicetti will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Cielo Global Holdings (CGH). Rick is a business executive, teacher, mentor and motivational speaker with more than 38 years of experience, almost a third of which he has spent leading as CEO for food retailing companies such as Food Lion, The Fresh Market, and 99 Cents Only.

"In addition to the disruptive technology, service reach, and quality deployed by Cielo Global Holdings, I am extremely impressed with the organization's experienced leadership team. I look forward to assisting the team on its journey of continued excellence and growth," said Anicetti.

As COO, particularly given his breadth of experience, Rick will be assisting internal leaders with important change management projects, clarifying company mission, vision, and values, developing strategic planning processes, providing ongoing leadership assessment and development, and fostering a strong, diverse, and inclusive culture. Rick will also be overseeing investments and investor relations as the company continues along its path of growth.

"Having worked with Rick Anicetti for nearly 10 years, I couldn't be more excited that he is joining our team as COO. Rick is the consummate professional with unmatched integrity and leadership skills. Rick brings a wealth of retail experience and a career full of success and professional accomplishments and we will lean on him heavily as we grow our portfolio of disruptive technology companies," says BJ Carter, CEO and Chairman.

About Cielo Global Holdings

Cielo Global Holdings specializes in managing and investing in disruptive technology companies specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), and Financial Technology (FinTech). The company's U.S. operations are headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Our brands include CieloIT, CieloPay, CieloAlliance, and CieloGov.

Contact: Briana Vela

Marketing Director

bvela@cgholdings.com

(806) 410-1304 ext. 134

4747 S. Loop 289, Suite 210

Lubbock, TX 79424

SOURCE Cielo Global Holdings

