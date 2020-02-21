Richard Ashbaugh Promoted to Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications for AArete

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global management consulting firm driving client value through strategic profitability improvement, is pleased to announce the promotion of Richard Ashbaugh to Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications. After spending his career representing various firms and organizations through marketing, Richard brought a diverse range of knowledge and tools to help establish and strengthen AArete's business development strategy, market research approach, intellectual capital development and public relations plans.

Richard led the firm through a total rebrand in 2019 utilizing his extensive experience in marketing, public relations and branding, and will continue to enhance brand strategy and growth as AArete strengthens its position in the marketplace. Richard's leadership has created tremendous impact on AArete's success during his three years with the firm

"By dissecting AArete to the core and deploying an entire company rebrand, we continue to strengthen the definition of who AArete is and capitalize on what makes AArete different from other firms. Richard's promotion is well deserved and an exciting celebration of calculated risks, hard work and quality leadership. I am pleased to acknowledge such a bright and talented individual," said AArete COO, Skip Behm. "His excellence and tenured marketing expertise have been fundamental to the everyday operations of our growing firm. We look forward to the future of AArete with Richard leading our marketing efforts."

Richard Ashbaugh, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications, is based out of the Chicago office and leads both internal and external marketing and communication efforts through marketing strategy, branding, communications, market research and business expansion. Richard brings over 20 years of marketing experience to AArete, ranging from strategic marketing and business development initiatives to integrated communications strategies and corporate brand awareness.

About AArete

AArete is a global management consulting firm driving client value through strategic profitability improvement, data-driven solutions and market intelligence. We work across all industries and business functions to optimize profits in a compressed timeframe. AArete humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping our clients make better decisions and working by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy and purpose. For more information, visit www.aarete.com.

