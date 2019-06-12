SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard B. Mazer is recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Law as a Top Attorney at Richard B. Mazer Law Offices.

Richard B. Mazer graduated from the University of Illinois Law School in 1967 and was admitted to the Illinois State Bar in 1968 and the California State Bar in 1971. Mr. Mazer was also admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court on May 31, 1977.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Practicing criminal defense law exclusively in Federal Courts for almost half a century, Mr. Mazer handles complex cases such as death penalty cases, RICO cases, white collar cases and major narcotics cases. Mr. Mazer has practiced in United States District Courts in Alaska, California, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Ohio and Virginia to name a few.

Mr. Mazer is admitted to practice before the United States Courts of Appeal for the Second, Fourth, Fifth, Seventh, Ninth and Tenth Circuits.

Mr. Mazer is a longstanding member of the California Attorneys for Criminal Justice and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Mr. Mazer is listed in Best Lawyers in America, The Top Lawyers in North America, American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys and 10 Best Criminal Attorneys in California in 2017.

