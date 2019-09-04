Richard Benigno Joins XM Cyber as SVP of Global Sales

"After many years of working with major organizations on cybersecurity, it's clear to me that a new solution is required that goes beyond existing security vendor solutions," said Benigno. "Enterprises face a barrage of new threats every single day, so it's just common sense that they would use a breach and attack simulation tool to protect their critical assets. I joined XM Cyber because of its innovative approach and leadership in the BAS marketplace. XM Cyber allows organizations to see their network from the eyes of the attacker, running continuously to find and show all the hidden attack vectors that can go under the radar of most protective measures."

Benigno has more than 20 years of sales experience with CA, Stonesoft, Intel Security, Tenable and IntSights Cyber Intelligence. He has a track record of successfully recruiting, training and supporting productive sales teams, supporting channel programs, and establishing profitable partnerships with some of the world's largest technology and security companies, including Optiv, Accenture and IBM.

"Richard is an excellent fit for XM Cyber, having worked with several of the tech industry's top global brands," said XM Cyber CEO Noam Erez. "We are very excited to have him on board and confident that he will help us to increase our foothold in the North American market."

About XM® Cyber

XM Cyber provides the first fully automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) platform to continuously expose attack vectors, from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps.

In effect, HaXM® by XM Cyber operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red team and blue team processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the attack. XM Cyber has already received more than 20 industry awards, including being recognized as a "Technology Pioneer" by the World Economic Forum. XM Cyber's customers include leading financial institutions, critical infrastructure organizations and manufacturers across North America, Europe, and Israel.

XM Cyber was founded by the highest caliber of security executives from the elite Israeli intelligence sector. Together they bring a proven track record in both the offensive and defensive cybersecurity domain. The company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the US, UK and Australia.

