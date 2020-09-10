Richard Bernstein Advisors hires Michael Contopoulos as Director of Fixed Income

Prior to joining RBA, Mr. Contopoulos was Anchorage Capital's Chief Investment Strategist. Michael started his career at Tudor Investment Corporation in 2000 before joining the research department at Credit Suisse First Boston in 2002. In 2004, he left to build Bank of America's quantitative credit strategy team and in 2011 he became the firm's head of Convertible Strategy and created the Relative Value and Credit Derivatives Strategy teams. In 2012, Mr. Contopoulos became Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Head of High Yield and Leveraged Loan Strategy where he was ranked the #2 Credit Strategist in Institutional Investor Magazine across multiple categories. He has a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Columbia University and an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business.

"We are very happy to have Mike join us at RBA. His extensive fixed-income experience will further broaden RBA's well-known asset allocation expertise at a time when fixed-income volatility seems poised to increase," Rich Bernstein said.

About Richard Bernstein Advisors

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC is an independent registered investment manager. RBA manages ETF asset allocation SMA portfolios at Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Ameriprise, UBS, Envestnet, and other select RIA platforms. RBA acts as sub-advisor for the Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund and the Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein All-Asset Strategy Fund and offers income and theme-oriented unit trusts and ETFs through First Trust. RBA also manages assets on behalf of several large institutional investors.

RBA's investment insights as well as further information about the firm and products can be found at www.RBAdvisors.com. Financial advisors and Institutional investors can also sign up to receive ongoing investment commentary and other alerts.

© Copyright 2020 Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. All rights reserved.

Nothing contained herein constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, or the recommendation of or an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or invest in any investment product, vehicle, service or instrument. Such an offer or solicitation may only be made by delivery to a prospective investor of formal offering materials, including subscription or account documents or forms, which include detailed discussions of the terms of the respective product, vehicle, service or instrument, including the principal risk factors that might impact such a purchase or investment, and which should be reviewed carefully by any such investor before making the decision to invest. RBA information may include statements concerning financial market trends and/or individual stocks, and are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Historic market trends are not reliable indicators of actual future market behavior or future performance of any particular investment which may differ materially, and should not be relied upon as such. The investment strategy and broad themes discussed herein may be inappropriate for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial situation. Information contained in the material has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. You should note that the materials are provided "as is" without any express or implied warranties. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All investments involve a degree of risk, including the risk of loss. No part of RBA's materials may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission from RBA. Links to appearances and articles by Richard Bernstein, whether in the press, on television or otherwise, are provided for informational purposes only and in no way should be considered a recommendation of any particular investment product, vehicle, service or instrument or the rendering of investment advice, which must always be evaluated by a prospective investor in consultation with his or her own financial adviser and in light of his or her own circumstances, including the investor's investment horizon, appetite for risk, and ability to withstand a potential loss of some or all of an investment's value. Investing is subject to market risks. Investors acknowledge and accept the potential loss of some or all of an invest resented are subject to change at the sole discretion of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC does not undertake to advise you of any changes in the views expressed herein.

CONTACT:

Jordan Rosen

(212) 692-4028

[email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rbadvisors.com

SOURCE Richard Bernstein Advisors

Related Links

http://www.rbadvisors.com

