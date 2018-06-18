Richard Bernstein Advisors names Dan Suzuki, CFA Portfolio Strategist

"Dan is an ideal addition to RBA's investment team given his background as an Equity Strategist and his belief in the importance of generating alpha by getting the major asset allocation decisions right versus stock selection. That is the hallmark of what we do at RBA and we believe Dan will become a vital contributor to the firm's suite of global, go-anywhere portfolios," said founder and Chief Investment Officer Richard Bernstein. Dan will jointly report to Richard and to John McCombe, President.

Dan served as the Senior Equity Strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research and worked at the firm for over 15 years. In addition to heading the US Small and Mid-Cap Strategy research product, he authored the S&P 500® EPS Outlook and other regularly published firm-wide commentary. Dan is a frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg TV and is often quoted in leading financial publications including: The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and Barron's.

"I'm very excited to join RBA and to work once again with Rich and Lisa Kirschner as well as the rest of the Investment team," Suzuki said. RBA offers a unique approach to investing that focuses on fundamentals via an arsenal of inhouse indicators that were honed during Rich's time at Merrill Lynch and have been enhanced since. "I've also done a tremendous amount of work on the relationship between macro factors and asset returns. I hope to bring a unique perspective to what is already a very talented investment team," said Suzuki.

John McCombe added, "given Dan's long tenure working with and interacting with Financial Advisors, he will also help in articulating the RBA story to our existing and potential clients across our product line - mutual funds, ETF SMA portfolio's and institutional separate accounts."

About Richard Bernstein Advisors

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC ("RBA" or the "Firm") is an investment adviser focusing on long-only, global equity and asset allocation investment strategies. The Firm manages over $8.2 billion (as of May 31st, 2018) and is unique in its "top-down" research approach versus the traditional "bottoms up" style of most asset management firms. RBA utilizes proprietary macro indicators to assess market dynamics and then forms portfolios with the assistance of quantitative tools. Portfolios focus on allocating assets across various countries, sectors, size, and style to generate alpha, while minimizing the security selection risk of a more concentrated portfolio. For more information go to RBA's website at www.rbadvisors.com.

© Copyright 2018 Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. All rights reserved.

Nothing contained herein constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, or the recommendation of or an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or invest in, any investment product, vehicle, service or instrument. Such an offer or solicitation may only be made by delivery to a prospective investor of formal offering materials, including subscription or account documents or forms, which include detailed discussions of the terms of the respective product, vehicle, service or instrument, including the principal risk factors that might impact such a purchase or investment, and which should be reviewed carefully by any such investor before making the decision to invest. Links to appearances and articles by Richard Bernstein, whether in the press, on television or otherwise, are provided for informational purposes only and in no way should be considered a recommendation of any particular investment product, vehicle, service or instrument or the rendering of investment advice, which must always be evaluated by a prospective investor in consultation with his or her own financial adviser and in light of his or her own circumstances, including the investor's investment horizon, appetite for risk, and ability to withstand a potential loss of some or all of an investment's value. Investing is an inherently risky activity, and investors must always be prepared to potentially lose some or all of an investment's value. Past performance is, of course, no guarantee of future results.

CONTACT:

Jordan Rosen

(212) 692-4028

jrosen@rbadvisors.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richard-bernstein-advisors-names-dan-suzuki-cfa-portfolio-strategist-300664401.html

SOURCE Richard Bernstein Advisors

Related Links

http://www.rbadvisors.com

