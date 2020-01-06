Richard Bernstein Advisors names Dan Suzuki Deputy CIO

"Dan has excelled during his tenure here," Richard Bernstein noted. "As our firm enters its second decade, we want our investors to fully recognize RBA's deep investment team beyond just me. We see this as a natural progression for both Dan and the firm from the investment side, as well as, representing RBA with clients or in the media."

John McCombe added, "We have seen strong organic growth the last several years and Dan is well suited to help continue that growth through his investment acumen and strong media and client presence."

Prior to joining RBA in 2017, Dan served as Senior Equity Strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research where he worked for over 15 years. Dan is a frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg TV, and Fox Business News, and is often quoted in leading financial publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Barron's. Dan has a BS in Economics from Duke University and is a CFA charterholder.

"I'm excited to continue my journey at RBA working alongside Rich and the broader team," Suzuki said. "RBA offers a unique approach to investing that focuses on fundamentals via an arsenal of inhouse strategic indicators that are based on Rich's almost 40-year career. Performance is critical, and investors have more choices than ever. I hope to continue to add value along with my colleagues in generating attractive returns with the appropriate amount of risk for our investors."

About Richard Bernstein Advisors

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC is an investment manager focusing on long-only, global equity and asset allocation investment strategies. RBA runs ETF asset allocation SMA portfolios at leading wirehouses, independent broker/dealers, TAMPS and on select RIA platforms. Additionally, RBA partners with several firms including Eaton Vance Corporation and First Trust Portfolios LP, and currently has $9.2 billion collectively under management and advisement as of November 30th, 2019. RBA acts as sub‐advisor for the Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund, the Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein All‐Asset Strategy Fund and also offers income and unique theme‐oriented unit trusts through First Trust. RBA is also the index provider for the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance® ETF. RBA's investment insights as well as further information about the firm and products can be found at www.RBAdvisors.com.

© Copyright 2020 Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. All rights reserved.

Nothing contained herein constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, or the recommendation of or an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or invest in any investment product, vehicle, service or instrument. Such an offer or solicitation may only be made by delivery to a prospective investor of formal offering materials, including subscription or account documents or forms, which include detailed discussions of the terms of the respective product, vehicle, service or instrument, including the principal risk factors that might impact such a purchase or investment, and which should be reviewed carefully by any such investor before making the decision to invest. RBA information may include statements concerning financial market trends and/or individual stocks, and are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Historic market trends are not reliable indicators of actual future market behavior or future performance of any particular investment which may differ materially, and should not be relied upon as such. The investment strategy and broad themes discussed herein may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial situation. Information contained in the material has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. You should note that the materials are provided "as is" without any express or implied warranties. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All investments involve a degree of risk, including the risk of loss. No part of RBA's materials may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission from RBA. Links to appearances and articles by Richard Bernstein, whether in the press, on television or otherwise, are provided for informational purposes only and in no way should be considered a recommendation of any particular investment product, vehicle, service or instrument or the rendering of investment advice, which must always be evaluated by a prospective investor in consultation with his or her own financial adviser and in light of his or her own circumstances, including the investor's investment horizon, appetite for risk, and ability to withstand a potential loss of some or all of an investment's value. Investing is subject to market risks. Investors acknowledge and accept the potential loss of some or all of an investment's value. Views represented are subject to change at the sole discretion of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC does not undertake to advise you of any changes in the views expressed herein.

