Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA) Awarded "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA), a leading ETF Strategist and global equity and asset allocation investment manager is honored to be recognized as "one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management in 2022" by Pensions & Investments.

This is the second year in a row that RBA has received this prestigious award and it is especially meaningful because it reflects the views of every employee as to the quality of the leadership, culture, and overall work environment.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the tenth-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"The RBA team is second to none and we are very proud of them," said Richard Bernstein, CEO and CIO. "But beyond their collective outstanding job performance, they've developed an accepting and supportive corporate culture that managers can only hope to create. Credit again for receiving this recognition goes 100% to our employees."

The employee survey results recognize RBA's unique employee culture and benefits including, semiannual diversity training, 401(k) matching program, summer Fridays, discounted gym memberships to promote heath and wellness, and flexible hours to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

John McCombe, President of RBA, said "The investment management space is highly competitive and finding and retaining talent is critical for a firm's success, so we work hard to create an environment that is engaging, respectful, and yes, fun too."

"We're very proud of the culture at RBA and the leadership team tries to be as transparent and communicative as possible without the bureaucracy, which I think is appreciated and refreshing," said Barbara Tarbel, CFO of RBA.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct the two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

About Richard Bernstein Advisors

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC is a leading global macro multi-asset investment manager with a broad range of products across global equity and fixed income markets. Founded in 2009, RBA manages approximately $14 billion in client assets today, including several prominent pension plans, corporations and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. RBA acts as sub-advisor for the Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund and the Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein All-Asset Strategy Fund and offers income and theme-oriented unit trusts and ETFs through First Trust. RBA's investment insights as well as further information about the firm and products can be found at www.rbadvisors.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

