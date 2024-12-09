Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA) Recognized in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA) is honored to be recognized in the 2024 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced by Pensions & Investments today.

RBA has been honored with this prestigious award for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition underscores the collective feedback of our employees, celebrating the strength of our leadership, the positive culture we've built, and the exceptional work environment we provide.

P&I Best Places to Work in Money Management Multi-Year Winner

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 13th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"We are very proud to receive this reward for the fourth straight year," said Richard Bernstein, CEO and CIO. "My colleagues and I have built a corporate culture that is sharply focused on our clients' needs by encouraging creativity and building camaraderie."

The employee survey results recognize RBA's unique employee culture and benefits including discounted gym memberships, free weekly lunches, 401(k) matching program, flexible work hours including work from home on Fridays, and fun activities like happy hours, cornhole tournaments, volunteer days and other team bonding events.

"At RBA, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. Earning this award for the fourth year in a row is a testament to the supportive, collaborative culture we've built," said Barbara Tarbel, CFO of RBA. "We're committed to fostering an environment where every employee feels empowered to thrive, innovate, and grow."

"What I appreciate most about this award is that it is our fourth year in a row – that really says something about everyone at RBA – their commitment to excellence in all they do on behalf of our clients," said John McCombe, President of RBA.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2024 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, go to http://www.pionline.com/BPTW2024.

About Richard Bernstein Advisors

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC is a global macro multi-asset investment manager with a broad range of products across global equity and fixed income markets. Founded in 2009, RBA manages approximately $16 billion in client assets today, including several prominent pension plans, corporations and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. RBA acts as sub-advisor for the Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund and the Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein All-Asset Strategy Fund and offers income and theme-oriented unit trusts and ETFs through First Trust. RBA's investment insights as well as further information about the firm and products can be found at www.rbadvisors.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 51-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

