Richard Berthy, Founder and CEO of Foreside, Joins FinMason Advisory Board

BOSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, an investment analytics provider that enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Richard J. Berthy to the FinMason Board of Advisors.

"We're privileged to bring someone as experienced as Rich aboard to help partner with our clients," said Kendrick Wakeman, FinMason's founder and CEO. "Rich has an extensive background in managing and growing companies in the financial services industry and will be instrumental in an advisory role to help further enhance our business and operating models."

Berthy is the founder and CEO of Foreside and is an active investor in several companies. Berthy previously worked as an investment advisor and has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry.

"I am excited to join the FinMason board," said Berthy. "I have been working with FinMason for some time and the analytics and software they've developed fills a citical gap in the financial services industry. I am thrilled to continue working with the team to help expand their products and global footprint."

Berthy is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and is a veteran of the United States Navy. He holds several FINRA securities licenses.

ABOUT FINMASON INC.

FinMason is the world's largest independent investment analytics engine for financial services platforms. The Boston-based financial technology firm provides access to more than 700 calculations on every publicly-traded asset in the world, delivered through a simple API, enabling WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market. Developed by FinMason's team of seasoned data practitioners and nine Ph.D.s, the cutting-edge platform delivers institutional-grade analytics in milliseconds via two core products: FinRiver™ – a lightning-fast API that delivers any analytics anywhere in a financial services firm's platform with just a few keystrokes; and FinScope™ – a bulk processing platform that can analyze millions of portfolios every night for compliance screening and performance attribution. For more information, visit www.FinMason.com and follow FinMason on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE FinMason

Related Links

http://finmason.com/

