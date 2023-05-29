Richard Brown to step down as CEO of Gaming Innovation Group by end of 2023 - search for Platform CEO initiated

News provided by

Gaming Innovation Group

29 May, 2023, 12:51 ET

ST JULIANS, Malta, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group ("GiG") announce today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has agreed with Richard Brown to step down as Group CEO on the 31st of December 2023. 

The Board initiated a strategic review in February this year with the intention to split GiG into two separate corporate groups; (i) GiG Media and (ii) Platform & Sportsbook. The Board is pleased to share that the strategic review is making good progress. GiG Media will continue under its current senior leadership, and a search for a new CEO for Platform & Sportsbook has commenced.

"Richard has done a tremendous job with GiG over the years and the Company is in a very good position driving shareholder value going forward. We are pleased that Richard has agreed to stay until the end of the year to secure a smooth transition" says Petter Nylander, Chairman of the Board of Directors

"It has been a true honor and privilege to be part of Gaming Innovation Group's development over the past 8 years and the last 4 years as CEO, leading an incredible group of people towards, as I see it, the unparalleled strategic position across the B2B value chain that the group has created. I have no doubt that the teams throughout the organisation and the management groups of the respective business units have the skills and passion to continue the growth of the business towards its financial and operational targets", says Richard Brown CEO of GiG.
 

For more information: 
Petter Nylander, Chairman of the Board
[email protected], +46 765250955

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group

