Richard Celebrates 10 Years of Purpose-Driven Leadership and Rapid Growth with Rebrand

The award-winning construction firm unveils a new visual identity and recommits to developing meaningful projects

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Group, the acclaimed general contracting and construction management firm, today celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a company rebranding as Richard and solidifies their position as purpose builders. This change reflects Richard's unwavering commitment to projects that positively impact communities, advance sustainability, and wellbeing, while also aligning with the company's purposeful growth. The upgraded visual identity for Richard includes a new logo and website, both showcasing a sleek, modern design that symbolizes the company's strength and forward-thinking approach.

Founded in 2014 by Jed Richard in a suburban basement in northern Chicago, Richard has grown exponentially into a nationally recognized leader. As a proud veteran-owned business, the company has become the third largest builder of Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals in the country. Jed's leadership, with a strong focus on team building and fostering a positive work culture, has been instrumental in the company's success. His commitment to collaboration and innovation has not only accelerated growth but also set a new standard for excellence in the industry. This year Jed was honored with the prestigious Entrepreneur of The Year® Midwest Award by Ernst & Young LLP. Under his leadership the company earned recognition on Crain's Fast 50 list for the third consecutive year, currently placing them at #20 for fastest growing companies in Chicago. In addition, Richard achieved the rare honor of being named one of the best places to work by both Inc. Magazine and Crain's Chicago Business, making it the only Illinois construction company to receive both accolades this year.

Through the new brand promise "Build with Purpose. Live with Passion," the company will evolve their "Bigger Than Buildings" philosophy, rooted in the belief that every project should be built with intention and serve a higher purpose. Richard has firmly established itself in the industry by leading transformative projects nationwide, including the modernization of large healthcare facilities, upgrading critical data center infrastructures, and replacing outdated water systems to enhance hospital efficiency and safety.

"As we approached our 10-year milestone, we took the time to reflect on our journey and thoughtfully rebranded with the intention to remain committed to purpose-driven developments, stated President and CEO, Jed Richard. "This next chapter is about advancing the space we've already been carving out in the industry – where mission-aligned leaders collaborate to create projects that uplift communities and benefit those who rely on it. We're not just constructing buildings; we're laying the foundation for communities to thrive nationwide."

From its humble beginnings as a small business, Richard has achieved an impressive 764.1% growth over the past five years. The company has a proven track record that balances the agility and personalized service of a smaller firm with the resources and capabilities of a large-scale operation.

In the next chapter of Richard's growth, the company is committed to deepening its community involvement through expanded philanthropy, strategic sponsorships, and an enhanced mentorship program aimed at fostering future leaders.

