Richard Childress Racing and Rebel Bourbon Revved Up to Roll

Rebel Bourbon continues sponsorship of Richard Childress Racing and driver Kyle Busch for 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season

WELCOME, N.C., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bardstown, Kentucky-based Rebel® Bourbon kicks off 2025 as the Official Bourbon of Richard Childress Racing, the No. 8 Chevrolet, and two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch. Following a successful first year in 2024, Rebel Bourbon once again joins RCR and cranks up the fan fun as a multi-race primary sponsor with more opportunities in store for the 2025 season including a new Rebel paint scheme. Busch will race the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet in select NASCAR Cup Series races beginning with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 2 in Austin, Texas.

Bardstown, Kentucky-based Rebel Bourbon kicks off 2025 as the Official Bourbon of Richard Childress Racing, the No. 8 Chevrolet, and two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch. Seated left to right, Kyle Busch and Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe.

"We can't wait to keep the excitement going in 2025 after connecting with thousands of Rebel, Kyle Busch and RCR fans last season who have a rebellious spirit and live against the grain," said Philip Lux, brand manager for Rebel Bourbon. "We're building on the success of year one with a lot more in store for fans at the track, in race markets and at retail plus a lot of interactive social content in year two."

Busch's No. 8 Chevrolet will feature an all-new full Rebel Bourbon branded wrap. The design honors the craftsmanship of award-winning Rebel Bourbon. Inspired by American oak Rebel Bourbon barrels, the roof and hood feature a rich wood-grain design on the top half of the car. The bottom half features dark visuals made to resemble char from inside the barrels, which gives Rebel Bourbon its signature color and unapologetically bold flavor during aging. The Rebel logo stands out loud and proud, and Rebel branding also will appear on Busch's uniform, helmet, and other elements throughout the 2025 racing season.

"Rebel Bourbon did a tremendous job of promoting the partnership in their inaugural season," said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. "The authentic connection between Rebel Bourbon and RCR allows us to showcase our shared core values and celebrate our rebel spirit. We are excited to expand their program during the 2025 season and look forward to building on the established momentum."

Visit RCRRacing.com and RebelBourbon.com to learn more about the partnership in the coming weeks.

Rebel Bourbon and Richard Childress Racing remind everyone 21 and older to drink responsibly – and never drink and drive.

About Luxco:

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

