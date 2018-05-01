Richard Clarke Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from The Santa Fe Group Shared Assessments for Groundbreaking Leadership and Service in Cybersecurity

Richard Clarke, who served as Cybersecurity Czar to three administrations and National Crisis Manager on 9/11/01, proves to be, through his public service in national security and his astute observations and thought leadership, a worthy recipient of this award.

"No one is more deserving of this first annual Lifetime Achievement Award than Dick Clarke. He personifies patriotism, duty, strategic vision and loyalty to our country. We are delighted and proud to acknowledge his contributions with this award," said The Santa Fe Group CEO, Catherine A. Allen.

Mr. Clarke, CEO of Good Harbor LLC, a boutique cybersecurity and risk management consultancy, was on hand to receive the award and deliver a keynote to the over 300 risk, cybersecurity, information security and privacy professionals in attendance. He spoke about the latest of eight books he has authored "Warnings: Finding Cassandras to Stop Catastrophes" and how well-known disasters had at least one credible expert who predicted it happening.

On receiving the award, Mr. Clark said, "The lifetime achievement award that was given to me is particularly meaningful because Shared Assessments doesn't just talk about the problems we face, they get things done. Over the years, their actions have drastically improved the health of the cyber ecosystem, and I look forward to seeing what they will do next."

