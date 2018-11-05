Richard Connaughton and R. Richard Williams join Bravado Health as board members

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravado Health announced that Richard Connaughton and R. Richard Williams joined Bravado Health as members of the board of directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Connaughton and Mr. Williams to our board," said David Dietze, Bravado Health's CEO. "They're both seasoned leaders with diverse experience and a long history of success that make them tremendous assets to Bravado Health. We are very fortunate to have them on our side as we continue to drive change in the healthcare industry."

Richard Connaughton has been a leader in technology, communications and software for over four decades. Mr. Connaughton was responsible for Wang Laboratories' Pacific region based in Sydney, Australia and the Central European division based in Frankfurt, Germany. He was named vice president of Wang's World Wide Independent Sales Organizations in 1984.

Mr. Connaughton managed the acquisitions of Intecom and TeleNova, two digital switching companies acquired by Wang in 1986. Mr. Connaughton invested in and provided board level support to a number of companies including IPeria, NE Telesystems and Boston Technology. He also founded Eastport Real Estate Services in 1998, a Boston based real estate investment and management firm.

R. Richard Williams retired in 2000 as the CEO of Valquip Corporation, which he founded in 1977. Valquip grew to become the major supplier of large diameter automated valves for the process and power industries and was acquired by Tyco International in 1999. Mr. Williams has served as chairman of the board to HC Capital since 2016.

Mr. Williams served on the board of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital System for 18 years until his retirement in 2000. He also co-founded and served as chairman of the board to the Boys' Latin of Philadelphia Charter School for 11 years.

About Bravado Health

Bravado Health was founded by emergency physicians in 1998 to streamline the discharge process. Today, Bravado Health empowers hospitals, urgent cares and private practices to equip their patients with the best self-care tools to bolster healing from home. Bravado Health's newest solution, Ayva (After Your Visit Assistant), extends the reach of providers beyond the point-of-care to securely connect with patients post-visit, bridging gaps in the continuum of care. Learn more at bravadohealth.com.

