Richard Creager Joins Ubiquitome Board of Directors

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiquitome Limited, a developer of handheld, cloud connected genetic analysis devices, announced today that Richard Creager, has joined its Board of Directors. Ubiquitome's Liberty16 extends the company's leadership in commercially available handheld, mobile devices to offer gold standard real-time PCR performance wherever it is needed.

Richard Creager commented, "I am honored to serve on the Ubiquitome Limited Board of Directors and helping Ubiquitome transform life science customers' access to genomic information."

Dr. Creager most recently served as Senior Vice President of Beckman Coulter, Inc. with responsibility for Molecular Diagnostics. He led the introduction of Veris, one of the first sample-to-answer Molecular Diagnostic systems. Richard also was the company's Chief Scientific Officer with key responsibilities to develop the technology and menu strategies for the company's immunoassay and molecular diagnostic businesses. Richard is currently CTO of liquid biopsy company, nRichDX. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Onramp Bioinformatics, a genomics analysis platform company.

Richard S. Creager received his PhD in Microbiology from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

Paul Pickering, Ubiquitome CEO said, "Richard has a wealth of experience in developing successful products, systems and companies in the clinical diagnostics market. We are delighted to welcome his expertise to the Ubiquitome board as we seek to realize the potential of our mobile technologies for the benefit of patients around the world."

Fellow board member, Evangeline Gonzalez further remarked, "Richard Creager's experience in clinical product development is very important as Ubiquitome moves ever closer to launching applied clinical applications. We are excited to have him come aboard."

About Ubiquitome

Ubiquitome is a global leader in mobile genetic analysis devices offering gold standard real-time PCR performance wherever it is needed. The company is seeking to revolutionize genetic analysis by creating access to genomic information whenever and wherever it is needed. Visit www.ubiquitomebio.com.

