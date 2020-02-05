Richard "Dick" Hansen Joins Lineal Industries as Vice President of Business Development in Houston Office

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lineal Industries, Inc. www.LinealInd.com, is pleased to announce that Richard "Dick" Hansen has joined the Company as Vice President of Business Development and will be based out of the Lineal Industries Houston office.

Tim Connolly, CEO of Lineal Industries, commented, "Dick has over forty years of successful business development and management experience with major pipeline and industrial services companies throughout the USA, including UltraFote, TAPCO, Elliott Valve Services, Crane Valve Services, Triten Corporation, Texas Gulf Fabricators, Fused Industries and Hansen Industrial Services."

Connolly adds, "Dick brings a tremendous skill set and background of key client relationships to Lineal Industries. We welcome Dick's arrival and are confident he will accelerate our growth in the pipeline integrity services and petrochemical refinery services market space."

Established in 1955, Lineal Industries is a trusted specialty construction, maintenance and pipeline integrity services company originally focused on the Northeast USA midstream and upstream markets. The Company's original operations are based in the Pittsburgh, PA suburb of Bridgeville. Lineal's Fortune 500 client base includes current and past projects completed in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland and New York. The new Lineal Industries office in Houston, Texas is focused on refinery and petrochemical turnarounds and specialty construction, in addition to its legacy midstream and upstream pipeline services.

About Lineal Star Holdings and Lineal Industries, Inc.

Lineal Industries was purchased in July, 2018 by Lineal Star Holdings LLC and is operated as its wholly owned subsidiary. Lineal Star Holdings www.LinealStar.com ownership group is composed of Houston based energy veterans and private equity investors experienced both nationally and internationally in mergers, acquisitions and the safe, efficient operation and expansion of midstream, refinery petrochemical and upstream energy service segments. Lineal Star's principal shareholders prior companies, both public and private, have successfully developed and managed energy related operations throughout the world.

For more information about Lineal Industries and fulfilling your project requirements, call Dick Hansen at 713.553.9080, email 233604@email4pr.com or call Lineal Industries' Houston office at 713.337.3707.

SOURCE Lineal Industries Inc.