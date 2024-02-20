Richard F. Spaide, MD of the Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York Awarded the Arnall Patz Medal by the Macula Society

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York (VRMNY), the largest retina vitreous center in the New York Metropolitan area, has announced that its esteemed ophthalmologist Richard F. Spaide, MD, was awarded the Arnall Patz Medal at The Macula Society's 47th Annual Meeting on February 9th, 2024.

Dr. Spaide was selected as the honoree of the Arnall Patz Medal by the awards committee of The Macula Society. The Macula Society is the preeminent organization for specialists in the field of macula and retinal diseases. The Arnall Patz Medal is awarded to those who have made outstanding contributions to the understanding of retinal vascular diseases in honor of ophthalmologist Arnall Patz, who is known for his landmark work on retinopathy of prematurity.

Dr. Spaide is a specialist in retinal diseases and has published more than 400 articles in peer-reviewed journals, more than 50 book chapters, and edited several books. Dr. Spaide is the associate editor of the journal Retina. Dr. Spaide's major research interests include macular diseases, retinal surgery, and ocular imaging. His current research interests include multimodal imaging, optical coherence tomography angiography, and new computer-based rendering techniques to visualize retinal anatomy. He is a Fellow of the Association for Research and Vision in Ophthalmology.

About Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York
The group of ophthalmologists at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York are internationally known leaders in diagnosing and treating retinal diseases, known as the top New York experts and among the best-rated retina specialists in NYC. In our private practice, physicians prioritize high-quality, individualized eye care while utilizing cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. VRMNY doctors are proud to be on Newsweek's list of 350 best ophthalmologists and optometrists in the USA. For more information: https://www.vrmny.com/

About The Macula Society
The Macula Society was founded in 1977 when Dr. Lawrence J. Singerman recognized the need for a forum to present and critique the rapidly expanding new research in retinal vascular and macular disease. The Society's purpose is to provide a forum for the presentation and dissemination of the most current and most advanced scientific information and research in retinal vascular and macular diseases.

