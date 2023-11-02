Richard Gusmano, CEO & Founder of Business Credit Consultants (BCCUSA), Accepted into the Forbes Finance Council

Forbes Finance Council is an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, FinTech, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Gusmano, CEO & Founder of Business Credit Consultants (BCCUSA), a business consulting firm that supports small (up to 100 employees) businesses, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, FinTech, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Gusmano's selection by the review committee was primarily rooted in the breadth and richness of his professional background. The criteria for his inclusion encompassed a proven history of positively influencing business growth indicators, coupled with a series of notable personal and professional accomplishments and recognitions.

Now, as a Forbes Finance Council member, Gusmano is granted access to an array of exclusive opportunities designed to facilitate his ascension to the pinnacle of professional influence. In this capacity, he will engage in connections and collaborations with esteemed leaders within a private forum. Additionally, Gusmano will be afforded the chance to impart his expert perspectives through original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

"I'm looking forward to using the platform the Forbes Finance Council provides to help educate business owners as they navigate the small business lending process," said Richard Gusmano, CEO & Founder of BCCUSA. "Business owners perceive a sense of ambiguity with a lack of regulation in this multi-trillion-dollar industry demographic. The best way for entrepreneurs to protect their companies is to be prepared and informed before they borrow."

ABOUT BCCUSA

Business Credit Consultants (BCCUSA), powered by Lendotics provides small business owners with the most competitive cost of capital to support their success in every economic climate. The no-cost, no-obligation consultation supplies transparency, cutting guesswork from the small business borrowing process. By combining secure data submission with AI-powered loan qualifying system (LQS), BCCUSA's Lendotics' process streamlines credit-seeking for business owners by leveraging comprehensive personal and business bureau data while providing thorough diligence and transparency beyond traditional bank practices. Their AI-technology saves time, helps businesses avoid multiple credit inquiries, allows owners to make more well-informed decisions when it comes to their lending choices, and provides full transparency on borrowing eligibility through BCCUSA's extensive network of reputable banks across the country. For more information about BCCUSA, visit bccusa.com.

