Richard H. Lawrence, Jr.'s Second Book, "Carbon Done Correctly: A Model for Climate Mitigation from the Global South to Wall Street" is Now Available Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Richard H. Lawrence, Jr., seasoned investor and co-founder of several non-profit organizations focused on climate change mitigation, in partnership with publishing company Harriman House, announced the release of his second book titled "Carbon Done Correctly: A Model for Climate Mitigation from the Global South to Wall Street," now available via Amazon, Apple Books, Google Books and major retailers including Barnes & Noble, Target and Walmart.

Richard H. Lawrence, Jr. shares stories of the unsung heroes at the front lines of climate change and outlines the steps needed for the Voluntary Carbon Market to reach its global potential in his second book, "Carbon Done Correctly: A Model for Climate Mitigation from the Global South to Wall Street," now available nationwide. (Photo Credit: Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Richard H. Lawrence, Jr.)

Lawrence's deep understanding of the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) and the importance of high-quality carbon credits doesn't just come from his decades of work reducing emissions and creating good on the ground with carbon projects—it is also informed by the fact he has worked closely with many of the unsung heroes on the front lines of the fight against climate change. His compassion for the human element powering so much of this movement, backed by his four decades of investment expertise, gives him a unique perspective on how carbon, when "Done Correctly," can truly benefit the planet and its people.

"From its opening chapters to its insightful conclusions, 'Carbon Done Correctly' shows how high-quality carbon projects [in the Global South] and the voluntary carbon market can—and must—be a vital part of the world's solution to climate change," said Bola Olusanya, Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of The Nature Conservancy.

The book covers topics including:

The story of Proyecto Mirador, a non-profit established in 2004 to help disadvantaged communities in rural Honduras , and how, from humble beginnings, Proyecto Mirador forged the path to success as a leading carbon mitigation project in Central America .

, and how, from humble beginnings, Proyecto Mirador forged the path to success as a leading carbon mitigation project in . The founding of Cool Effect, a non-profit created in 2014 to connect carbon projects with organizations seeking to meet climate goals with carbon credits, and how Cool Effect provides what is needed, by both buyers and sellers, to scale the market.

A proposed framework for improving and strengthening the VCM to accelerate its advancement as a fully functional financial market.

"The VCM provides an immediate way to attack our urgent climate crisis by mobilizing billions of dollars of private capital into carbon-reducing projects across the globe. For the market to succeed and reach its true global potential, transparency must be at the heart of carbon projects," said Richard H. Lawrence, Jr., author of the book. "Transparency leads to trust, trust leads to scale, and with scale, the VCM can become a financial asset class. I've seen first-hand through my work with the unsung heroes on the front lines of the battle against climate change how truly transformational carbon finance can be in both addressing our urgent climate crisis and benefiting communities in need in the Global South. I hope that is something readers take away from the inspiring stories in this book."

About the Author

Richard H. Lawrence, Jr. is the Founder and Executive Chairman of Overlook Investments Group, an independent fund management company established in 1991 which invests in a concentrated portfolio of public equities throughout Asia. Richard is also a director and co-founder of several non-profit organizations with a specific focus on climate change mitigation, including Proyecto Mirador Foundation, Cool Effect, and High Tide Foundation. Richard serves as Chairman of the non-profit Carbon Mapper and helped establish Global Methane Hub with over $225 million in philanthropic funds to support methane advocacy and mitigation. His first published book, "The Model: 37 Years Investing in Asian Equities," was released in 2021. Richard is also a member of the Board of Directors of The National Audubon Society.

