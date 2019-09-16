Richard Hodnett, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Hodnett, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Lifetime Achiever in the field of Plastic Surgery.

Richard Hodnett, M.D., as a business entity, provides services to women who are unsatisfied with their outward appearances, whether that be a result of childbirth, weight gain, weight loss, or other factors that are out of the patient's control. Dr. Hodnett's office is well-known for their great results with fat transfers, reconstructive surgery of the breasts, and facial cosmetic procedures.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Dr. Hodnett, a skilled plastic surgeon with 33 years of experience, has practiced cosmetic surgery across the United States. He began his career in Louisiana, and, throughout the length of his career, has gone on to practice in Utah and Nevada, before finally creating a home base in Thousand Oaks, California, where his private practice is located. Dr. Hodnett's private practice boasts the most up-to-date technology specializing in women's cosmetic makeovers.

Beginning in 1974, Dr. Hodnett attended the Louisiana State University of Shreveport, where he first earned his Bachelor of Science in 1978. He continued on to earn his Doctorate of Medicine degree, and finally completed his post-doctoral training at the Louisiana State University's Training Medical Center New Orleans in 1984. Dr. Hodnett is a certified member of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, which is unique in nature due to its exclusive status with the American Board of Medical Specialties for certifying plastic surgeons.

When he is not in the operating room, Dr. Hodnett appreciates spending time with his wife of nine years, Mrs. Shawn Hodnett, and their daughter, Christina.

For more information, visit http://richardhodnettmd.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

