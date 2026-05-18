Richard Hourigan, Inc. Introduces Special Deals on EnviroBrom Tabs Water Treatment Microbiocide

BEAR, Del., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Hourigan, Inc., a well-established water treatment company, is thrilled to announce incredible price deals on EnviroBrom Tabs, Slow release DBNPA tabs.

If you are one who used to use Aquacar Sump Buddy, 40% DBNPA Tablet, you knew that was a great product. We sold a lot of it. Well, this product is even better.

Each box contains two buckets of EnviroBrom Tablets. Each Tablet is individually wrapped.

HOW DO THE ENVIROBROM TABLETS COMPARE TO THE SUMP BUDDY TABLET, YOU MIGHT ASK. HERE IS HOW:

The EnviroBrom Tabs are roughly 96% active DBNPA vs. Sump Buddy Tablets at 40% active DBNPA.

Can be used in basins and bypass feeders.

The EnviroBrom Tabs contain no binder that can result in fouling issues. Sump Buddy was 60% Inert.

The EnviroBrom Tabs are slow dissolving tablets and will perform in a similar way to Sump Buddy Tablets.

EnviroBrom Tabs has a broader set of application uses than the Sump Buddy, per the respective labels.

EnviroBrom Tabs can be used in Recirculating Cooling Systems, Evaporative Coolers (e.g Swamp Coolers), Basement Sumps & Air Conditioning Pans, Cooling Ponds, Lined Reservoirs, Decorative Fountains, Air Washer Systems, Non-Potable Reverse Osmosis Systems, and Treating Metal Working Fluids.

Recommended dose varies with application, 1-2 tablets per 500-1000 gallons. Follow Labeled directions.

Each tablet weight is 100 grams.

Each box contains two pails. Each Pail contains 25 tablets per pail for a net weight of 5.5 pounds per pail.

Each tablet is individually wrapped in its own water-soluble bag.

Each box also contains 2 zip lock bags, 9 mesh bags, 9 tie wraps, and SDS.

If you become a member of Richard Hourigan, Inc. you will earn reward points on every purchase for our store if you have logged into your account. These reward points are redeemable for future purchases of any product on our store at checkout, again if you are logged in. Further, this product Qualifies for our VIP Member Discounts along with various other products. The precursor requirements for VIP Membership are that you have created and account and further that you have made a purchase. After that we manually upgrade your Membership to VIP.

CURRENT PRODUCTS WITH VIP MEMBER DISCOUNTED PRICING:

We cannot provide specific details. You will have to become a VIP Member to find out. Currently we have VIP Member discounts on all LMI Pumps; selected Myron L Meters; the Quantrol QFBPH2-304 Stainless Steel Bag Filter Housing; the Quantrol Models QFP1X10-3/4, QFP1X20-3/4, QFP4X1-304, QFP4X2-304, QFP5X1-304, and QFP5X1-304 Stainless Steel Cartridge Filter Housings; plus, the Enviro Brom Tabs (DBNPA - 96% Active) Water Treatment Biocide, Advantage Controls Products, and Vector Biocide Feeders.

Here is a hyperlink for more information or to purchase the EnviroBrom Tablets.:

https://www.richardhouriganinc.com/sunshop/catalog/envirobrom.html

Dick Hourigan is a retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, a former member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Water Technologies (AWT), and a degreed analytical chemist who has been in the water treatment business since 1973. Dick obtained his degree in Chemistry from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois in 1968 and has worked in water treatment or in wastewater treatment since January of 1973.

Richard Hourigan, Inc., dba TheWaterTreatmentStore.com, is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), and a member of the Delaware Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating.

Contact: Dick Hourigan

Tel/Fax: 877-792-8376 (USA only), Tel: 815-751-8131 (Globally)

Email: [email protected]

DUNS # 963909205

SOURCE Richard Hourigan, Inc.