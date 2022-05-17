Richard Hourigan, Inc. Introduces the Advantage Controls MicroLinx Series M Metering Pumps

BEAR, Del., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing that Advantage Controls has released a New Line of Electronic Metering Pumps called the MicroLinx Series M. These pumps have a current lead time of 2-3 weeks.

MicroLinx Series M metering pumps provide reliable, economical chemical addition for a wide variety of applications. Available in outputs up to 45 GPD and 300 PSI. Precise metering with double ball guided checks. Speed control provides a wide turn down capability on all models.

Microlinx Pump M Series Metering Pump

Specifications

Electrical

• Input - 110 VAC or 240 VAC @ 50/60 Hz

Operational

• Stroke length adjustment - 0-100% with a maximum of 200 strokes/min.

Enclosure

• Heavy duty NEMA 4X style high impact thermoplastic with clear lexan cover.

Environment

• Max temperature 122oF (50oC)

• Relative humidity 0 to 85%

Shipping Weight: Approx. 10 lbs. (4.536 kg)

PVDF models include everything for start-up: injection, foot and priming valve assemblies, plus suction, discharge, and prime tubing.

Advantage Controls warrants units of its manufacture to be free of defects in material or workmanship. Liability under this policy extends for 24 months from date of installation. More warranty information is available upon request.

Dick Hourigan is a retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, a former member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Water Technologies (AWT), and a degreed analytical chemist who has been in the water treatment business since 1973. Dick obtained his degree in Chemistry from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois in 1968 and has worked in water treatment or in wastewater treatment since January of 1973.

Richard Hourigan, Inc., dba TheWaterTreatmentStore.com, is a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), and a member of the Delaware Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating.

