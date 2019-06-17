Richard Hourigan, Inc. Introduces the Hourigan Field Suspended Iron Test Kit

BEAR, Del., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing a field modification of a laboratory method to measure the type of suspended iron in a water sample.

The Babcock and Wilcox Company, a boiler company, developed this method for the rapid determination of suspended iron.

Test Kit is also available in a Plastic Bag. Test Kit in Hard Carrying Case.

The type and quantity of suspended iron is captured on the surface of a 0.45 micron membrane filter and compared to Fe2O3, Fe3O4, a 1:1 ratio of Fe2O3: Fe3O4, a 1.5:1 ratio of Fe2O3: Fe3O4, and a 2:1 ratio of Fe2O3: Fe3O4 using the Membrane Filter Comparison Charts included in the test kit.

In the original procedure a Filter Flask is attached to a laboratory suction line and 1 liter of water is drawn through the filter membrane using a Stainless Filter Holder.

This test kit replaces the Filter Flask and the Stainless Filter Holder with a Hand Pumped Pressure Filter.

Thus, the sample can be run immediately after being drawn and not have to be carried back to the laboratory. The advantage of that is that less Fe3O4 will be oxidized to Fe2O3 if the sample is run immediately. This gives the operator a more accurate representation of the type and quantity of suspended iron present in the water sample during operation.

https://www.richardhouriganinc.com/sunshop/catalog/hfsit.html

Dick Hourigan is a retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, a former member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Water Technologies (AWT), and a degreed analytical chemist who has been in the water treatment business since 1973. Dick obtained his degree in Chemistry from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois in 1968 and has worked in water treatment or in wastewater treatment since January of 1973.

Richard Hourigan, Inc., dba TheWaterTreatmentStore.com, is a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), and a member of the Delaware Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating.

