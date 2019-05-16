Richard Hourigan, Inc. Introduces the Hourigan Glycol Determination Kit

BEAR, Del., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing a way to determine the difference between Ethylene Glycol and Propylene Glycol in a field environment rather than in a laboratory.

Ethylene glycol (CAS# 107-21-1) is a toxic chemical with an Oral LD50 of 7712 mg/kg (Rat) and a LD50 Dermal of 10600 mg/kg (Rat) which can cause kidney failure, brain damage, and death. Propylene glycol (CAS# 57-55-6) is GRAS (generally regarded as safe) according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and is therefore safe to use in foods.

Both chemicals are commonly used as antifreezes to lower the freezing point for industrial and automotive use. For many reasons other than toxicity and environmental reasons it becomes necessary to know which of the two glycols is present in a given water. For years we have been told that to tell them apart in industrial concentrations requires Mass Spectroscopy or Gas Chromatography/ Mass Spectroscopy. That is just not true.

Finally, we have developed a test kit that allows you to make this determination in the field. This test kit is intended for use with industrial concentrations where glycol is being used as an antifreeze. If concentrations fall to the level that the glycol will not be detected with refractive index or specific gravity, this test kit will not be effective. You will once again need to send a sample to a laboratory for a more detailed trace analysis. Likewise, should both glycols be present together in the same sample, this test kit will not be effective.

But for those more common situations where a customer wants to add more glycol to a system or needs to dump a treated system, this test kit will allow you to make that determination and allow you to do it in a field environment. The test kit comes with all the equipment you need to perform test, test kit instructions, and a sturdy padded carrying case.

Dick Hourigan is a retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, a former member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Water Technologies (AWT), and a degreed analytical chemist who has been in the water treatment business since 1973. Dick obtained his degree in Chemistry from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois in 1968 and has worked in water treatment or in wastewater treatment since January of 1973.

Richard Hourigan, Inc., dba TheWaterTreatmentStore.com, is a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), and a member of the Delaware Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating.

